A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO)

Velesto Energy Berhad's estimated fair value is RM0.26 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM0.22 share price, Velesto Energy Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Our fair value estimate is 16% higher than Velesto Energy Berhad's analyst price target of RM0.22

Does the June share price for Velesto Energy Berhad (KLSE:VELESTO) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) -RM7.30m RM238.1m RM281.1m RM314.2m RM343.4m RM369.4m RM393.0m RM414.7m RM435.2m RM454.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 11.75% Est @ 9.30% Est @ 7.58% Est @ 6.38% Est @ 5.53% Est @ 4.95% Est @ 4.53% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 16% -RM6.3 RM176 RM179 RM172 RM161 RM149 RM137 RM124 RM112 RM101

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM1.3b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM455m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (16%– 3.6%) = RM3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM3.7b÷ ( 1 + 16%)10= RM819m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.1b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Velesto Energy Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.588. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Velesto Energy Berhad

Strength

Net debt to equity ratio below 40%.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Velesto Energy Berhad, we've put together three pertinent aspects you should assess:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Velesto Energy Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does VELESTO's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

