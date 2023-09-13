A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Villars Holding S.A. (VTX:VILN)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Villars Holding fair value estimate is CHF788

With CHF680 share price, Villars Holding appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

Industry average discount to fair value of 39% suggests Villars Holding's peers are currently trading at a higher discount

Does the September share price for Villars Holding S.A. (VTX:VILN) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF4.05m CHF3.86m CHF3.73m CHF3.65m CHF3.59m CHF3.55m CHF3.52m CHF3.50m CHF3.49m CHF3.48m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -6.76% Est @ -4.73% Est @ -3.31% Est @ -2.31% Est @ -1.61% Est @ -1.13% Est @ -0.79% Est @ -0.55% Est @ -0.38% Est @ -0.26% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.3% CHF3.9 CHF3.5 CHF3.3 CHF3.1 CHF2.9 CHF2.8 CHF2.6 CHF2.5 CHF2.4 CHF2.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF29m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 0.01%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 4.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF3.5m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.3%– 0.01%) = CHF81m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF81m÷ ( 1 + 4.3%)10= CHF53m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF82m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF680, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Villars Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.860. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Villars Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Opportunity

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine VILN's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Villars Holding, we've put together three essential aspects you should explore:

Risks: Take risks, for example - Villars Holding has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing! Other Environmentally-Friendly Companies: Concerned about the environment and think consumers will buy eco-friendly products more and more? Browse through our interactive list of companies that are thinking about a greener future to discover some stocks you may not have thought of!

