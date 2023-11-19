A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Weave Communications is US$9.26 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With US$8.96 share price, Weave Communications appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The US$11.71 analyst price target for WEAV is 27% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$10.3m US$16.8m US$22.0m US$27.0m US$31.4m US$35.2m US$38.5m US$41.2m US$43.5m US$45.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Est @ 31.26% Est @ 22.55% Est @ 16.45% Est @ 12.18% Est @ 9.19% Est @ 7.10% Est @ 5.64% Est @ 4.61% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% US$9.6 US$14.6 US$17.8 US$20.3 US$22.0 US$23.0 US$23.4 US$23.3 US$23.0 US$22.4

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$199m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$46m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.2%) = US$904m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$904m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= US$444m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$643m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$9.0, the company appears about fair value at a 3.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Weave Communications as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.030. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Weave Communications

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Weave Communications, there are three essential aspects you should further research:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Weave Communications , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does WEAV's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

