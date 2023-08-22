A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS)

Key Insights

Westports Holdings Berhad's estimated fair value is RM2.88 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

With RM3.41 share price, Westports Holdings Berhad appears to be trading close to its estimated fair value

The RM3.90 analyst price target for WPRTS is 35% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Westports Holdings Berhad (KLSE:WPRTS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM776.9m RM658.7m RM771.0m RM795.0m RM815.8m RM839.5m RM865.5m RM893.4m RM923.2m RM954.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 2.62% Est @ 2.90% Est @ 3.09% Est @ 3.23% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 3.39% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM702 RM537 RM568 RM529 RM491 RM456 RM425 RM396 RM370 RM345

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM4.8b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM955m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM14b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM14b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM5.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM9.8b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.4, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Westports Holdings Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.050. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Westports Holdings Berhad

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Infrastructure industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Westports Holdings Berhad, we've compiled three pertinent factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Westports Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here. Future Earnings: How does WPRTS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

