A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Westshore Terminals Investment is CA$22.99 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$25.03 suggests Westshore Terminals Investment is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 17% lower than Westshore Terminals Investment's analyst price target of CA$27.75

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (TSE:WTE) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$119.4m CA$106.7m CA$100.0m CA$96.4m CA$94.6m CA$93.9m CA$94.0m CA$94.6m CA$95.6m CA$96.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Est @ -3.57% Est @ -1.90% Est @ -0.73% Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.06% Est @ 1.34% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% CA$111 CA$91.5 CA$79.4 CA$70.9 CA$64.4 CA$59.2 CA$54.9 CA$51.1 CA$47.8 CA$44.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$675m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.0%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 8.0%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$97m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (8.0%– 2.0%) = CA$1.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$1.6b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= CA$762m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CA$1.4b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$25.0, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Westshore Terminals Investment as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.306. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Westshore Terminals Investment

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Currently debt free.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Expensive based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Opportunity

Significant insider buying over the past 3 months.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 2 years.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Westshore Terminals Investment, we've compiled three essential elements you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Westshore Terminals Investment you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for WTE's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

