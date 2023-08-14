A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, WH Smith fair value estimate is UK£15.61

WH Smith's UK£14.41 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Analyst price target for SMWH is UK£19.63, which is 26% above our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£118.6m UK£133.3m UK£144.0m UK£152.6m UK£159.6m UK£165.4m UK£170.3m UK£174.5m UK£178.3m UK£181.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x8 Analyst x7 Est @ 7.96% Est @ 5.98% Est @ 4.60% Est @ 3.64% Est @ 2.96% Est @ 2.49% Est @ 2.15% Est @ 1.92% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 8.9% UK£109 UK£112 UK£111 UK£109 UK£104 UK£99.2 UK£93.8 UK£88.3 UK£82.8 UK£77.5

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£987m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.9%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£182m× (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (8.9%– 1.4%) = UK£2.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£2.5b÷ ( 1 + 8.9%)10= UK£1.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£2.0b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£14.4, the company appears about fair value at a 7.7% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at WH Smith as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.270. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for WH Smith

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Specialty Retail market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the British market.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For WH Smith, there are three additional elements you should assess:

Risks: Be aware that WH Smith is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about... Future Earnings: How does SMWH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

