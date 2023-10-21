A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD)

Key Insights

WildBrain's estimated fair value is CA$1.70 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$1.43 suggests WildBrain is potentially trading close to its fair value

Our fair value estimate is 34% lower than WildBrain's analyst price target of CA$2.58

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$30.3m CA$37.7m CA$37.7m CA$37.9m CA$38.3m CA$38.8m CA$39.4m CA$40.0m CA$40.6m CA$41.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 0.08% Est @ 0.62% Est @ 0.99% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.43% Est @ 1.56% Est @ 1.65% Est @ 1.71% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 12% CA$27.1 CA$30.1 CA$26.9 CA$24.2 CA$21.9 CA$19.8 CA$18.0 CA$16.3 CA$14.8 CA$13.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$213m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$41m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (12%– 1.9%) = CA$421m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$421m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= CA$137m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$350m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$1.4, the company appears about fair value at a 16% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at WildBrain as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for WildBrain

Strength

No major strengths identified for WILD.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For WildBrain, there are three fundamental items you should look at:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 1 warning sign for WildBrain we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does WILD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

