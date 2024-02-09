A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Xox Networks Berhad (KLSE:XOXNET)

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Xox Networks Berhad fair value estimate is RM0.03

Xox Networks Berhad's RM0.03 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

Peers of Xox Networks Berhad are currently trading on average at a 110% premium

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Xox Networks Berhad (KLSE:XOXNET) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.53m RM2.55m RM2.60m RM2.66m RM2.73m RM2.81m RM2.89m RM2.99m RM3.09m RM3.19m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -0.15% Est @ 0.96% Est @ 1.73% Est @ 2.27% Est @ 2.65% Est @ 2.92% Est @ 3.11% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 3.33% Est @ 3.39% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 10% RM2.3 RM2.1 RM1.9 RM1.8 RM1.7 RM1.5 RM1.4 RM1.3 RM1.3 RM1.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM17m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM3.2m× (1 + 3.5%) ÷ (10%– 3.5%) = RM48m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM48m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= RM18m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM34m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.03, the company appears about fair value at a 0.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

dcf

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Xox Networks Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.092. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Xox Networks Berhad, there are three essential items you should look at:

