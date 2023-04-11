A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (SGX:5DM)

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Ying Li International Real Estate is S$0.023 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of S$0.028 suggests Ying Li International Real Estate is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to theindustry average discount of -49%, Ying Li International Real Estate's competitors seem to be trading at a greater premium to fair value

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Ying Li International Real Estate Limited (SGX:5DM) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥11.3m CN¥17.6m CN¥24.6m CN¥31.6m CN¥38.1m CN¥43.7m CN¥48.5m CN¥52.6m CN¥55.9m CN¥58.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 79.11% Est @ 55.96% Est @ 39.75% Est @ 28.40% Est @ 20.46% Est @ 14.90% Est @ 11.01% Est @ 8.29% Est @ 6.38% Est @ 5.04% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 14% CN¥9.9 CN¥13.6 CN¥16.7 CN¥18.8 CN¥19.9 CN¥20.1 CN¥19.6 CN¥18.7 CN¥17.5 CN¥16.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CN¥171m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.9%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 14%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥59m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ (14%– 1.9%) = CN¥504m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CN¥504m÷ ( 1 + 14%)10= CN¥138m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥309m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$0.03, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

Important Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Ying Li International Real Estate as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 14%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Ying Li International Real Estate

Strength

No major strengths identified for 5DM.

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Current share price is above our estimate of fair value.

Opportunity

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Lack of analyst coverage makes it difficult to determine 5DM's earnings prospects.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Ying Li International Real Estate, we've compiled three important items you should further research:

Risks: Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Ying Li International Real Estate you should be aware of, and 2 of them are concerning. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered! Other Top Analyst Picks: Interested to see what the analysts are thinking? Take a look at our interactive list of analysts' top stock picks to find out what they feel might have an attractive future outlook!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the SGX every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

