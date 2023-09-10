A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Key Insights

Zoetis' estimated fair value is US$190 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Zoetis' US$186 share price indicates it is trading at similar levels as its fair value estimate

The US$218 analyst price target for ZTS is 14% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.47b US$2.69b US$3.12b US$3.42b US$3.64b US$3.84b US$4.00b US$4.15b US$4.28b US$4.41b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x6 Analyst x4 Analyst x4 Est @ 6.59% Est @ 5.26% Est @ 4.32% Est @ 3.67% Est @ 3.22% Est @ 2.90% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.2% US$2.3k US$2.4k US$2.6k US$2.7k US$2.7k US$2.7k US$2.6k US$2.6k US$2.5k US$2.4k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$26b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.4b× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (6.2%– 2.2%) = US$113b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$113b÷ ( 1 + 6.2%)10= US$62b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$87b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$186, the company appears about fair value at a 2.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zoetis as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Zoetis

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year underperformed the Pharmaceuticals industry.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Pharmaceuticals market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Current share price is below our estimate of fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the American market.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Zoetis, we've compiled three further aspects you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Zoetis that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ZTS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every American stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

