New look, new location for Edward Jones Financial in Bucyrus; open house is Friday

Edward Jones Financial will celebrate is new office at 127 S. Sandusky Ave, Bucyrus, on Friday.

The renovated 1300-square-foot office space represents an investment of nearly $150,000, according to a new release from Crawford Partnership.

"I am delighted to open this new office in Bucyrus and continue serving our clients with the same dedication and expertise they have come to expect from Edward Jones,” said Steve Ritzhaupt.

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce is planned for 1 p.m. Friday. Ritzhaupt will hold an open house until 4 p.m.

Edward Jones has moved to 127 S. Sandusky St., Bucyrus. A ribbon-cutting will be held on Friday. Photo provided by Crawford Partnership

"The growth that the Ritzhaupts are experiencing, along with the significant investment in a downtown storefront, is truly commendable,” said Bucyrus Mayor Bruce Truka. “This project enhances our downtown and we’re proud to have partners like the Ritzhaupts who are actively contributing to our community."

What does expansion mean for Bucyrus?

Truka said the opening “is a testament to the Ritzhaupt brothers’ dedication to Bucyrus and its community,as they are not only expanding their own businesses, but they are also creating new job opportunities.

For the past six years, according to Crawford Partnership, Steve Ritzhaupt and Sean Ritzhaupt, brothers who both are Edward Jones advisers, have been sharing the same office space.

How has development happened?

The Ritzhaupts’ dedication and commitment to their clients has resulted in significant growth in their respective client bases and services, and Steve Ritzhaupt decided to open a new office location, which not only accommodates the growth, but also makes it possible to hire additional team members.

“This investment, which included several local contractors, allows us to better serve our community and accommodate the growing demand for our services,” Steve Ritzhaupt said.

