U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2280
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4310
    +1.3460 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.74
    +420.91 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

What to Look for in a Luxury Drug Rehab in Florida According to WhiteSands Alcohol and Drug Rehab

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
·3 min read

Tampa, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa, Florida -

Plant City, FL - Not all addiction treatment centers are the same; premier facilities go above and beyond the current standards of care. WhiteSands Treatment, Newsweek’s number one rated addiction treatment center in Florida, provides top-notch accommodations and amenities for guests during their residential stay.

“WhiteSands Treatment Center was founded in 2014 with the overarching philosophy that it was time to raise industry standards with respect to the quality of treatment, comfortability of patients, and increased rates of long-term sobriety,” said WhiteSands co-founder and CEO Garry Jonas.

WhiteSands Alcohol &amp; Drug Rehab Tampa Florida
WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa Florida

As a luxury rehab center, in Florida, WhiteSands takes a holistic approach to addiction treatment that combines addiction therapies with luxurious surroundings making drug rehab feel less institutional and impersonal. With a unique and customized approach to addiction recovery, patients can look forward to personalized care in luxury accommodations where they can focus on themselves.

Patients who seek treatment for substance abuse or co-occurring disorder at WhiteSands will attend one-on-one therapy with their primary therapist five times per week. The industry standard is to provide just one hour per week of individual therapy. WhiteSands also maintains a high staff to patient ratio and small therapy groups ensuring patients get plenty of individual attention and opportunities to participate in group therapy. WhiteSands also employs a highly credentialed full time team of in-house clinicians, therapists, doctors, and specialists who make it their mission to help patients recover in a safe and comfortable environment.

When looking for a luxury rehab, aside from offering all levels of care and treatment options, it’s important to look for a facility that provides all the comforts of home. This includes offering a private room and bathroom so patients can relax and feel comfortable at the end of the day. WhiteSands guests are also allowed to use cell phones and laptops outside of treatment times so they can stay conneced with loved ones during their inpatient stay. It’s also important to have activities available to enjoy when treatment is over for the day. Staying engaged and active in addiction recovery is crucial, as it allows patients to develop new healthy hobbies and habits which they then carry with them when they re-enter their lives as a sober individual.

WhiteSands offers specialized dual diagnosis treatment for patients suffering from co-occurring substance abuse and mental health disorders. Mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder co-occur with addiction frequently and are often the driving force behind substance abuse as people turn to alcohol and drugs in an attempt to self-medicate. Treating mental health and substance use disorders in tandem is critical to facilitate long-term recovery and prevent relapse after rehab.

WhiteSands in Florida provides all levels of addiction care including medical detox with 24/7 clinical oversight, flexible lengths of stay, both inpatient and outpatient treatment services, and aftercare to provide strong support as clients transition back to daily life. They also provide medication-assisted treatment (MAT) which has proven to be a powerful tool in overcoming opioid addiction.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtpqeKwiDWE

Anyone in need of help for addiction or a co-occurring mental health condition can call WhiteSands anytime, day or night, to ask questions or to begin treatment right away. Call (877) 640-7820 or visit www.whitesandstreatment.com to learn more.

###

For more information about WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa, contact the company here:

WhiteSands Alcohol & Drug Rehab Tampa
+18132130442
215 W Verne St Suite A, Tampa, FL 33606
(813) 213-0442


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Acadia's stock down 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday after last week's FDA committee vote

    Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. were still down 30.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, days after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The committee on Friday voted 9-3 that the benefits of pimavanserin do not outweigh the risks. The FDA, which is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does, is expected to decide whether to app

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Plunging Today

    A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD) pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis. The drug, Nuplazid, is already indicated for Parkinson's-related psychosis. Acadia tried and failed last year to get another FDA approval for Alzheimer's psychosis. Related: Acadia Stock Drops After FDA CRL For Pimavanserin Application In Hallucinations and Dementia-Related Psychosis. "We are disappoin

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • The Difference Between SNAP & WIC, Plus How to Apply

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are both federally-funded health and nutrition programs. Both...

  • India's prime minister joins mass International Day of Yoga event

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Day of Yoga on Tuesday by joining thousands of participants in performing yoga routines.""Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not only for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society, yoga brings peace to our nations and world,"" Modi said at the event.

  • FTC Sets Its Sights on Prescription Drug Middlemen and the High Cost of Insulin

    The Federal Trade Commission said it would consider taking action against pharmacy-benefit managers and drugmakers, saying their deals raise drug prices. The PBMs and pharma companies blame each other.

  • Florida medical examiner releases cause of death for Louisville COVID-19 vaccine leader

    Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, 36, died unexpectedly in March while at a medical conference in Florida. Here's what happened.

  • COVID vaccines for kids under 5 — what parents need to know

    The FDA, CDC authorized Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for kids 6 months and up. Here's where to find vaccines for young children, possible side effects and more

  • Biden Urges Covid Shots for Kids, Admonishing GOP Officials

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden urged parents to vaccinate young children against Covid-19, while admonishing unnamed Republican officials he accused of slowing access to the shots. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk,

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • Walmart Just Issued This Urgent Warning for Shoppers at Over 100 Stores

    When you think about shopping at Walmart, odds are low prices and a wide selection of products come to mind. These stores are crucial hubs for those in search of weekly groceries, as well as bargain hunters looking to score the best deal. But if you frequent Walmart or even just stop in for necessities, you'll want to pay attention to a new warning from the retailer. Read on to find out what Walmart is urging customers to look out for—and what product you should ditch immediately.READ THIS NEXT:

  • Bausch Health Issues Form 8-K for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced the Company is providing a presentation on its business during the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 21, 2022. The presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Bausch Health website. The Company has filed a Form 8-K this morning, annexing this presentation.

  • Boris Johnson ‘Feeling Well,’ Plans Meetings After Minor Surgery

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson is “feeling well” and plans to attend meetings on Monday afternoon after undergoing minor surgery to fix an issue with his sinuses earlier in the day, his spokesman Max Blain told reporters. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapStocks Gain After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for

  • For these Black activists, abortion isn't just a woman's issue. It's about race, too

    Buried in the data about the nation's abortion debate is an uncomfortable truth: A disproportionate number of women seeking to end their pregnancies are Black. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women as a population have the highest rate of abortions -- nearly 24 abortions per 1,000 Black women, compared to about seven abortions per 1,000 white women. To Monica Simpson, a leading Black activist in Georgia and executive director of SisterSong, none of this should be surprising.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis eye U.S. approval after positive trial data

    LONDON (Reuters) -An interim analysis of AstraZeneca and partner Ionis Pharmaceuticals' eplontersen showed the experimental drug met the main goals in a late-stage trial in patients with a rare, fatal disease, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Tuesday. Based on the results, the companies plan to file an application to market the therapy in the United States later this year in patients with hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN). The disease - which affects an estimated 40,000 patients globally - leads to peripheral nerve damage with motor disability within five years of diagnosis and, without treatment, is generally fatal within a decade, according to AstraZeneca.

  • Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court to release opinions as US braces for ruling overturning abortion rights

    Without Roe v Wade, approximately half of US women will be stripped of their right to choose

  • Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'

    Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan welcomed son Parker James on May 4

  • Supreme Court set to rule on abortion in Roe v. Wade decision

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss whether or not the SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade.