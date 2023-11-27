A Look Into Nemetschek's (ETR:NEM) Impressive Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Nemetschek (ETR:NEM), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nemetschek:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.22 = €190m ÷ (€1.3b - €424m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, Nemetschek has an ROCE of 22%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Nemetschek's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nemetschek here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Nemetschek. The company has consistently earned 22% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 144% in that time. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Bottom Line On Nemetschek's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Nemetschek has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. On top of that, the stock has rewarded shareholders with a remarkable 121% return to those who've held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

