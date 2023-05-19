A Look Into PageGroup's (LON:PAGE) Impressive Returns On Capital

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of PageGroup (LON:PAGE) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on PageGroup is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = UK£196m ÷ (UK£795m - UK£341m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, PageGroup has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured PageGroup's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by PageGroup's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 43% and the business has deployed 57% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that PageGroup has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From PageGroup's ROCE

PageGroup has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And given the stock has only risen 6.2% over the last five years, we'd suspect the market is beginning to recognize these trends. So to determine if PageGroup is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

If you want to know some of the risks facing PageGroup we've found 3 warning signs (1 is significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

