A Look Into Rexit Berhad's (KLSE:REXIT) Impressive Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Rexit Berhad (KLSE:REXIT), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Rexit Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = RM14m ÷ (RM59m - RM6.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Rexit Berhad has an ROCE of 27%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 9.3%.

KLSE:REXIT Return on Capital Employed December 28th 2023

In the above chart we have measured Rexit Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Rexit Berhad.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by Rexit Berhad's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 27% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 38% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Rexit Berhad can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line

In short, we'd argue Rexit Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Rexit Berhad that you might find interesting.

