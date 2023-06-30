In the race toward an electrified future, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has consistently been at the forefront, leading and revolutionizing the electric vehicle industry.

Despite macroeconomic challenges and skeptics, Tesla's progressive performance, strong core technology and strategic moves have solidified its prospects. From the considerable success of the Model Y to advancements in full self-driving technology, the company is forming a bullish outlook that can be sustainable.

Operational and financial assessment









Tesla's first-quarter results show considerable progress in the face of production and delivery challenges. The company's strategic focus on higher volumes and a larger fleet, prioritizing growth and market share over immediate profitability, yielded positive results. Not surprisingly, Tesla's operating margin, even after price reductions, remains among the industry's best, demonstrating its ability to control costs and maintain profitability.

Additionally, the Model Y's lead as the best-selling vehicle in Europe and the best-selling non-pickup vehicle in the U.S. highlights Tesla's growing dominance in the EV market. The highly anticipated Cybertruck is progressing well, with Alpha versions being tested and volume production line installation nearing completion at its gigafactory in Texas. The company's expectation of substantial demand for the Cybertruck underscores its ability to generate consumer excitement and anticipation.

A Look at Tesla's Growing Dominance

Source: Tesla's quarterly update

Further, the company's energy storage deployment has reached new heights, with nearly four-gigawatt hours deployed in the first quarter. The mega factory in Lathrop, California is driving this growth, and the announcement of a new mega factory in Shanghai further emphasizes Tesla's confidence in the potential of stationary storage to surpass automotive in terms of total gigawatt hours deployed. The mid-20% range of margins projected for the storage business aligns with the company's objective for steady profitability in this segment.

Looking ahead, Tesla faces various uncertainties and challenges. The macroeconomic environment, including interest rates and economic uncertainty, can impact sales and affordability. The volatility of EV-related commodity prices adds another layer of unpredictability. However, the company remains optimistic about its ability to control costs, optimize production and navigate these challenges effectively.

Tesla's forward-oriented strategy emphasizes maximizing production volume, expanding the charging network to accommodate all EVs and pursuing revenue potential through autonomy. The company's focus on prioritizing growth and investment over short-term profitability reflects its confidence in its unique strategic advantage.

Trends in production





The trend of increasing vehicle production capacity bodes well for Tesla. In the first quarter, the company achieved record vehicle production, driven by the ongoing ramp-ups at its factories in Austin, Texas and Berlin. This highlights the company's ability to scale its operations and meet growing demand. By reducing the percentage of vehicles delivered in the third month and smoothing deliveries throughout the quarter, Tesla aims to decrease the cost per vehicle while increasing in-transit inventory. This strategy improves operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Moreover, the successful 4680 cell production and the continued improvement in production rates reflect Tesla's commitment to innovation and technological advancement. Additionally, the progress in equipment installation for Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas shows the company's focus on expanding its product lineup to cater to different market segments.

Further, China has been an essential market for Tesla, with its Shanghai factory running at near-full capacity for several months. Although there may not be a significant increase in the weekly production run rate, sales expansion into new markets like Thailand, supplied out of Shanghai, demonstrates its ability to tap into new customer bases and achieve positive market reception. Furthermore, Giga Shanghai is Tesla's primary export hub, supporting global distribution.

Last but not least, Germany's Model Y production line produced over 5,000 vehicles in a week towards the end of the quarter. The Berlin-Brandenburg factory positions Tesla to better serve the European market and leverage the region's strong demand for EVs.

Progress in core technology





Tesla's fundamental strength is its core technology, including autopilot and full sell-driving vehicle software, battery, powertrain, manufacturing, energy storage, solar and services.

The company is making significant in achieving full autonomy, leveraging the importance of data and neural net training capabilities. Tesla's progress is evident in its FSD beta program, which has amassed over 150 million miles of data collection, providing valuable insights for developing scalable autonomy. This extensive dataset sets Tesla apart from its competitors and reinforces its artificial intelligence-based approach to self-driving technology.

Source: Tesla's quarterly update

Additionally, Tesla's vehicles stand out due to their seamless software and hardware integration. The software is considered best-in-class across all models, offering features like vehicle controls, safety, security measures (such as sentry mode and dog mode), connectivity and entertainment options. Ongoing software updates continually enhance functionality and the user experience.

Further, the company's focus on batteries, powertrains and manufacturing is crucial for sustainable profitability. Tesla's commitment to reducing costs and improving efficiency has led to adopting a 48-volt architecture for vehicle electronics, in-house-designed controllers, cheaper and more scalable drive units and advancements in manufacturing processes. These innovations drive down costs and enable the company to deliver EVs at affordable prices.

Notably, the energy storage division has experienced significant growth, with a 360% year-over-year increase in deployments in the first quarter. The ongoing ramp-up of the megafactory and the planned construction of additional facilities demonstrate Tesla's commitment to meeting the growing demand for energy storage solutions. Tesla's focus on cell design, anode, cathode materials, the structural pack concept, the cell factory and cost reduction signifies the company's lead in advancing battery technology. The Texas 4680 factory's expected lower capital expenditure per gigawatt hour and the ongoing production of first- and second-generation tablet cells indicate positive cost reduction and scalability strides.

While solar deployments saw a sequential quarterly decline due to volatile weather and supply chain challenges, the 40% year-over-year growth highlights Tesla's potential in the solar industry. As these challenges are addressed and the industry recovers, Tesla's solar division can regain momentum and contribute to long-term growth.

Finally, services and other revenue streams, including used vehicle sales and the Supercharging network, reached all-time highs. Tesla's ability to generate substantial revenue and gross profit in these areas diversifies its income streams and ensures continued support for its financial performance.

Ads can be a favorable addition





Tesla's venture into advertising, specifically through Google Ads campaigns in the U.S. and U.K., has several potential long-term benefits for the company.

First, advertising allows Tesla to reach a global customer base and raise brand awareness. Despite becoming the most significant EV maker globally, Tesla has relied mainly on non-traditional methods, such as word of mouth and referral programs, for its growth. Using advertising, Tesla can target potential customers through increased visibility, leading to higher sales volumes and market penetration, especially as it expands into new markets.

Advertising can also support Tesla in countering false narratives and promoting accurate information. In recent years, the company has had to deal with various misconceptions and negative publicity. Through advertising, it can directly address these misconceptions and accurately communicate the features of its products and services. It will help the company to take control of its narrative and foster favorable public perception, thereby preserving its revenue from any potential damage.

Additionally, advertising can support Tesla's sustainability and renewable energy adoption goals. Through solar systems advertisements, Tesla can encourage customers to consider the benefits of powering their homes with renewable sources. This aligns with the company's overall mission of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy.

Critically, the adoption of advertising signifies Tesla's willingness to adapt and evolve its strategies. Elon Musk's previous opposition to traditional advertising indicates the company's confidence in its products' value. However, opting for advertising now puts Tesla's responsiveness towards investor demands and focus on exploring new avenues for growth in focus. The flexibility and openness to change may enhance investors' confidence in Tesla.

Downside





The primary fundamental risk to Tesla is the formation of cyclicality in performance metrics, especially revenue growth, which is currently declining. It adversely impacts operating cash flow and net income, while vehicle deliveries increase steadily. Suppose cyclical formation becomes static for Tesla. In that case, it will lead to limited upside potential in its market valuation over the long term, similar to legacy automakers like Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM).

Source: Tesla's quarterly update

Takeaway





In conclusion, Tesla's progressive performance, market dominance, FSD progress, core technology advancements and strategic advertising efforts all contribute to a bullish outlook. Despite the challenges, its strong fundamentals, increased production capacity and expanding presence in key international markets lay a solid foundation for future growth.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability and strategic adaptability, Tesla is well-positioned to capitalize on its unique advantages in the EV and energy markets. While emerging cyclicality is a threat, the company's focus on long-term revenue potential through autonomy and ongoing technological advancements breeds confidence in its prospects for sustained value growth.

