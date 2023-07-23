A Look Into Texas Instruments' (NASDAQ:TXN) Impressive Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), we liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Texas Instruments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$9.4b ÷ (US$29b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

So, Texas Instruments has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Texas Instruments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Texas Instruments here for free.

So How Is Texas Instruments' ROCE Trending?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Texas Instruments. The company has employed 68% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 36%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Texas Instruments' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Texas Instruments has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And since the stock has risen strongly over the last five years, it appears the market might expect this trend to continue. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

