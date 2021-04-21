U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    -10.75 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,957.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,882.00
    -37.25 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.70
    -11.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.13
    -0.22 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2038
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    +0.0020 (+0.13%)
     

  • Vix

    17.50
    -1.18 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3931
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0820
    +0.0390 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,841.01
    -2,628.35 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.79
    -24.17 (-1.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,883.12
    +374.57 (+1.31%)
     

Look at this tiny new Polaroid camera can you believe it

Taylor Hatmaker
·2 min read

A lot has changed in the last decade-ish of instant photography, yet all the while the boxy build of instant cameras has stayed more or less intact. Modern instant shooters have slimmed down and put on a variety of calming pastel tones, but they're not exactly slender.

But lo, Polaroid — the new Polaroid, not the old Polaroid — has done a thing. The company says its latest camera, the Polaroid Go, is the world's smallest analog instant camera. And you know, yeah, it looks really quite small.

How small is small? It's 4.1 inches long, 2.4 inches tall and a little over 3 inches wide. The Go is undeniably tiny but boasts a handful of useful features, including a selfie timer, selfie mirror and the ability to take dreamy double exposures.

In the promo photos, Polaroid's models hold it like a delicate canapé or casually wield it with a few dainty fingers as it dangles from various stylish-looking accessories (camera straps? necklaces?). The company really wants people to wear this thing, it seems, and I for one am not above it.

Polaroid Go
Polaroid Go

Image Credits: Polaroid

With the Go, Polaroid continues the sort of annoying but I guess necessary instant photography trend of making a new film format, which in this case is basically a miniaturized version of its iconic old-school square film. And while the camera is teeny, TechCrunch's own tiny camera-haver and forthcoming review writer Devin Coldewey says you don't actually lose much size in the shots compared to something like the Instax Mini.

Polaroid claims that the Go marks the "most significant and exciting change to the Polaroid form factor in decades" and it's probably not wrong. The company's improbable return from the dead was likely more exciting, but we don't want to undermine how cute this thing is. Let's just hope it makes pictures good.

The Polaroid Go will join the Polaroid Now, its standard though now hideously bloated sibling, and the OneStep+, which blends digital and analog and connects to a phone over Bluetooth. It's on preorder now and will retail for $100, which is the same amount you'd pay for the regular old new Polaroid camera. But why would you?

We’ve come full rectangle: Polaroid is reborn out of The Impossible Project

Recommended Stories

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • A $1 Trillion Liquidity Surge Is Morphing Into a Leverage Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It was supposed to be a temporary buffer -- more than $1 trillion of debt taken on by U.S. companies last year to ride out the economic devastation caused by Covid-19.But with the economy rebounding and interest rates still near all-time lows, it’s becoming increasingly tempting for corporations including Home Depot Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. to spend those cash cushions on acquisitions and dividend hikes. In many cases, they’re now borrowing more.The risk is that unfettered access to cheap debt -- even for less creditworthy companies -- will ease the pressure on executives to pay down their liabilities. That could extend a decade-long trend of swelling corporate debt levels, increasing the chances of a greater reckoning once interest rates rise or the next time capital markets seize up.“Today’s liquidity becoming tomorrow’s leverage is going to be the story of 2021 for at least some companies,” said David Brown, co-head of global investment grade fixed income at Neuberger Berman, which has $405 billion in assets.Rising CashTotal debt loads for U.S. companies outside the financial industry rose 10% in 2020 to $11.1 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve, in part because lower interest rates have made it less burdensome for many companies to shoulder more debt. So far, corporations have largely been hoarding the money rather than spending it. Non-financial companies in the S&P 500 index that reported results before March 31 had about $2.13 trillion of cash and marketable securities on their books in the most recent quarter, up more than 25% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.But that’s likely to change, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. With the U.S. giving Covid-19 jabs to more than 3 million people a day now, and the economy showing signs of a resurgence as more consumers feel safe to go out and spend, companies are likely to be more aggressive in deploying cash.That’s likely to show up in the form of dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions, capital expenditure, and debt repayments, Barclays strategists led by Shobhit Gupta wrote in a report on Friday. Their analysis of comments on company conference calls shows that more management teams have been talking about making one-time dividend payments in recent months, and have been discussing buying back shares. The volume of acquisitions has also been growing.Generally, companies with higher credit ratings, in particular those at least four steps above junk, are likely to feel comfortable maintaining higher debt levels, the strategists said. Those with lower grades are more likely to pay down obligations.Home Depot sold $5 billion of bonds in March 2020, saying soon after that it wanted to make sure it had enough cash to tide it over during the pandemic. Then in January it borrowed $3 billion more for its acquisition of HD Supply Holdings Inc., its former subsidiary serving professional contractors. In February, the retailer said it was increasing its quarterly dividend by 10%. Meanwhile, total debt jumped by about $5.8 billion over the company’s fiscal year.Higher EarningsInvestors don’t always get hurt when a company boosts its borrowings. In the case of Home Depot, its earnings have risen alongside its liabilities, as the pandemic has spurred house-bound people to fix up their properties.The retailer prepaid $1.35 billion of bonds in March, and credit-rating firms aren’t looking at downgrading the company, which is ranked five steps above junk by Moody’s Investors Service and S&P Global Ratings. But analysts have said the boom in home improvement may fade in the coming year as people finish their projects and spend more time outside the home as the pandemic eases.Most money managers viewed companies’ extra debt as being short-term. Verizon said in April 2020 that it was issuing notes to boost its cash levels, describing the move on a call with investors as a step to help it “manage through the impacts of the Covid pandemic.”Then last month it sold more than $30 billion of bonds in multiple currencies, swelling its total debt to a record high in the process, to help finance purchases of 5G spectrum. The company views the rise in leverage as a temporary move to fund a strategic asset that positions the company for growth, according to an emailed statement from Treasurer Scott Krohn in response to an inquiry from Bloomberg.“For many industries, this liquidity was supposed to be temporary,” said Terence Wheat, senior portfolio manager of investment-grade corporate bonds at PGIM Fixed Income, who declined to comment on any specific corporation. “Now some companies may use it for acquisitions rather than paying down debt.”Lower PenaltiesCorporations are borrowing more now for the same reason they’ve been boosting debt levels for years: because they can. The average yield on an investment-grade corporate bond was just 2.2% as of Monday, far below the mean of the last decade of around 3.17%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.And companies are finding that adding on more debt doesn’t necessarily hurt them much. The penalty for a ratings downgrade is generally minimal. A corporation in the BBB tier, or between one and three steps above junk, pays about 0.47 percentage points more yield than companies in the A tier, or four to six steps above speculative grade, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data. That’s close to the lowest difference in a decade, and according to Barclays strategists, reflects the fact that insurance companies have been buying more BBB debt.That shrinking penalty may be why more than half of investment-grade corporate bonds by market value are in the BBB tier, versus just 27% in the early 1990s. Typically, most investment-grade companies can choose to pay down debt and merit higher ratings if they wish.“Companies have chosen to lever up,” said Richard Hunter, global head of corporate ratings at Fitch Ratings. “The wild card is going to be companies’ choices now.”Acquisition Time?For some North American companies, buying competitors looks like a good use of cash, as it can allow them to boost future earnings. Canada’s Rogers Communications Inc. said last month that it plans to acquire Shaw Communications Inc. for $16 billion. Its debt levels are expected to rise to more than five times a measure of earnings, a leverage ratio commonly associated with junk credit ratings. But the company said it plans to delever to a ratio of 3.5 times over the next three years.Rising profits for companies have helped make their debt levels look less worrisome by at least one measure. The ratio of corporations’ earnings to their interest costs has been climbing for the last few quarters, signaling they have more income available to pay their debt. For investment-grade firms in aggregate, that ratio is now better than it was pre-Covid-19, while the metric for junk-rated companies has almost returned to levels before the pandemic, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.High cash levels at companies make indebtedness look lower now by some measures. Net leverage, which subtracts cash from debt and compares that net debt level to a measure of earnings, is near pre-Covid-19 levels for both blue chip companies and riskier speculative grade corporations on average. Total leverage, which doesn’t subtract out cash, remains significantly higher that it was pre-pandemic, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis of the investment-grade and high-yield corporate bond Bloomberg Barclays indexes.If companies keep spending their money instead of paying down debt, net leverage will rise, said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.“Ratings agencies have become comfortable with higher and higher leverage, thus companies are more and more happy to take advantage of it,” Hebert said. “There’s an incentive to hold leverage at elevated levels because there’s no real mechanism that’s punishing you.”(Updates with detail on insurance company demand in paragraph 16)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Netflix Falls After Pandemic Boom Reverses to Rare Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. credited the pandemic with delivering record growth in 2020. Now it’s blaming the pandemic for the worst first quarter in eight years.The streaming service added far fewer new customers than Wall Street expected in the first three months of 2021, even missing its own forecast by millions of subscribers. And the current quarter will be more challenging, Netflix said Tuesday, predicting a gain of just 1 million new customers -- or a fraction of the 4.44 million projected by analysts.The dismal growth sent Netflix shares down as much as 8.4% in New York trading on Wednesday. They were off 7.5% to $508.24 at 9:57 a.m.Netflix has been warning for months that growth would slow after customers emerged from their Covid-19 hibernation, but few expected the company to stall so dramatically. The first quarter of 2020 was the strongest in its history, reeling in 15.8 million new customers, and Netflix’s pace was still brisk in the fourth quarter.“We had those 10 years where we were growing smooth as silk,” Executive Chairman and co-Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said on a webcast for investors. “It’s a little wobbly right now.”Netflix added 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter, compared with an average analyst estimate of 6.29 million and its own forecast of 6 million. That marked the weakest start of a year since 2013, when Netflix added about 3 million customers. If the company’s forecast for the current quarter holds, it will be the worst three-month stretch for Netflix since the early days of its streaming service.Netflix blamed a “Covid-19 pull-forward” effect, meaning the pandemic accelerated its growth in 2020 while everyone was stuck at home and needed something to watch. Now that surge is taking a toll on the company’s 2021 results.“It really boils down to Covid,” Spencer Neumann, the company’s chief financial officer, said on the webcast.A lack of new shows also contributed to the slump, the company said. While there were popular hits available, like “Bridgerton” and “Cobra Kai,” fresh releases tailed off after mid-January and growth faltered.To boost subscriptions, Netflix should consider reaching new customers by signing more bundling and integration deals with pay-TV and broadband companies, Omdia analyst Maria Rua Aguete said by email.“Having exhausted the pool of new households to sell to, subscription video-on-demand services must brace themselves for a much slower 2021,” she added.Production SnagsThe pandemic has pushed the release of many of the company’s key titles into the back half of this year. Production was interrupted in 2020 due to fallout from the pandemic. Netflix was able to sustain its release schedule for the first several months of Covid lockdowns because it had already finished many projects. But most movies and programs that were supposed to be in shooting last year were either postponed or canceled.“There was nothing to watch this quarter,” said Michael Nathanson, an analyst with MoffettNathanson LLC.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“It’s important not to confuse near-term noise in user gains with Netflix’s longer-term thesis, which we believe, remains stronger than ever.”--Geetha Ranganathan, senior media analystClick here to read the research.Netflix rejected the idea that competition factored into its results, noting that its growth slowed globally -- not just in the crowded U.S. streaming market. Disney+, HBO Max and Peacock don’t yet compete with Netflix in many parts of the world. Still, the company is facing more rivals than ever, and some of the services are less expensive than Netflix, which raised its U.S. prices in October. While production has resumed in every country but Brazil and India, that won’t help Netflix until later this year. Its slate in the current quarter is also light.Better ShapeThe company’s answer to the challenges remains the same as ever: produce more shows. Netflix plans to spend $17 billion in cash on programming this year, up from $12.5 billion last year and $14.8 billion in 2019. It’s prioritizing investments in programming outside the U.S., where most of its new customers live.Europe continues to be a bright spot for Netflix. The streaming service added 1.81 million customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, making it the leading region for the company. “Lupin,” a French heist thriller, was the service’s most popular new series in the quarter. Asia is the company’s second-fastest growing region.Even with growth decelerating, Netflix is in the strongest financial position in its history. It reported net income of $1.71 billion, more than double a year ago, and generated free cash flow of $692 million during the quarter. While some of this is due to the curbs in production, it also reflects a stronger foundation. The streaming service is profitable in many new markets, such as South Korea. Earnings amounted to $3.75 a share last quarter, ahead of the $2.98 estimate.Stock BuybackAfter years of borrowing to fund production, Netflix has said it no longer needs to raise outside financing to fund day-to-day operations. The company plans to reduce debt and will buy back up to $5 billion of shares.Neither executives nor investors can be certain whether the trajectory in the first half of the year is temporary, or a sign of a maturing business. Netflix fell as much as 13% to $480 in extended trading, which would be a 2021 low. The stock had risen 1.6% this year through the close Tuesday in New York.When asked if it was time for the company to expand into a new business, executives insisted that plenty of growth remained in entertainment. But they did tease two potential areas of expansion in the years ahead: consumer products and video games.In any case, the main focus will be on streaming more hit shows, said co-CEO and content chief Ted Sarandos.“What we have to do, week in and week out, is deliver programming our members love,” he said.(Updates with shares in third paragraph. A 2013 subscriber figure was corrected in an earlier version of this story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AutoNation CEO Says Chip Shortage Could Drag On for a Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The global semiconductor shortage that’s crippling the auto industry could drag on for as long as a year, according to Mike Jackson, chief executive officer of AutoNation Inc., the largest car-dealer chain in the U.S.AutoNation expects the industry’s vehicle shipments in the second quarter to be double what they were a year ago, but that’s barely enough to keep dealer lots full, Jackson, 72, said in an interview.“The supply chain is fragile and disrupted because of the chip shortages and still dealing with the pandemic,” he said.Low interest rates, stimulus checks, and a desire for private transportation during the pandemic are fueling demand for vehicles, while assembly plants are sitting idle because of a lack of chips. AutoNation has been increasing used-car sales to make up for the lack of new supply.“I see it continuing for at least the next year, the extraordinary demand, and I see no resolution on the microchip side for six to nine months, or a year,” Jackson said.AutoNation posted adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $2.79 a share in the first quarter, more than triple a year ago and ahead of analysts’ estimates. Revenue from existing stores grew 27% to $5.9 billion, also beating projections.More than half of AutoNation’s sales now originate online, Jackson said, helping to cut costs and juice profit as vehicle demand has rebounded.The company’s shares pared an early gain of as much as 2.3%, trading up less than 1% to $97.84 at 9:53 a.m. in New York. The stock is up about 40% so far this year.(Updates share activity in eighth paragaph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bond Tax Nears End in Colombia in Quest to Entice Foreigners

    (Bloomberg) -- Colombia is trying to make its bond market more enticing for foreigners as it seeks to fund a fiscal deficit swollen by the pandemic, a top Finance Ministry official said.The tax bill sent to congress last week proposes eliminating the 5% tax levied on foreign holders of local peso bonds. This will help the government attract investors to the local debt market, Deputy Finance Minister Juan Pablo Zarate said.Colombia, like many other countries, faces “very large debt levels,” Zarate said in a phone interview Tuesday. “We need to create attractive conditions for all kinds of financing.”The withholding tax is one of the few levies the Finance Ministry wants to cut, as it raises taxes on salaries, dividends, public services and net wealth. The bill is mainly intended to raise money to tackle the ballooning debt and mass poverty caused by months of lockdowns.Read More: Colombia Sells $3 Billion of Bonds, Adding to Covid Debt BingeThe country began phasing out the withholding tax almost a decade ago, when it was 33%. Foreigners now own about a quarter of the nation’s domestic debt, up from around 4% before the tax cuts.With its credit rating now just one notch above junk, the government needs to demonstrate a credible plan to put its finances on a sustainable path. Two agencies rate Colombia at BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade, with a negative outlook.“It will be very difficult for the economy to grow in the coming years” if local and foreign investors begin to doubt the nation’s ability to pay its debt, Zarate said.The bill is intended to raise the equivalent of about 2% of gross domestic product per year on average through 2031, but lawmakers are likely to water down the government’s proposals. At a minimum, it needs to raise 1.4% to 1.5% of GDP, Zarate said.Read More: Colombia to Tax Rich After Pandemic Leaves Debt, Mass HungerStill, the tax proposal faces an uphill battle in congress, where the government of President Ivan Duque needs support from political forces at a time when many lawmakers are already focusing on next year’s presidential elections.Radical Change, the second-largest party in Colombia’s senate, said it won’t back the bill, arguing it goes against the country’s economic recovery, according to a statement posted on Twitter. Leaders from La U party also said they wouldn’t back a reform that raises levies on the middle class.The government estimates Colombia’s fiscal deficit will widen to 9.2% of gross domestic product this year, up from 2.5% in 2019, before the pandemic.“We are in a complex fiscal problem, with risks to macroeconomic stability,” said Zarate. “The reform looks in general to generate macroeconomic stability which is the most important thing for everything, for growth, for consumption and investment.”(Adds opposition from lawmakers in 9th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings. “You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Virus concerns keep oil in check; stocks drift

    A global stock index edged up on Wednesday as Wall Street and Europe bounced back from large drops, while oil prices continued to be weighed by rising COVID-19 cases in Asia. Recent optimism about rising vaccination rates in the United States and Britain is shifting to concern that record coronavirus infections in India, likely restrictions in Japan and rising cases in Latin America will act be a hurdle for the global economic recovery.

  • Bitcoin bears are stalking crypto prices — here’s how low they could go

    Bitcoin is setting up for a near-term downturn that could see it shed a good chunk of its recent gains, even if the longer-term outlook appears healthy for the world's No. 1 crypto.

  • Is the U.S. housing market heading for a crash? Here’s what the experts say

    Searches for the phrase, 'When is the housing market going to crash?' are up 2,450% over the past month.

  • Unemployment $10,200 tax break: Some may need to amend returns for tax refunds

    Some Americans who received a federal tax break on their unemployment last year may have to file an amended return to get their refund.

  • Dogecoin army’s campaign to drive crypto to $1 was a bust — so why are the bulls feeling vindicated?

    It was a dollar or bust for the dogecoin community on Wednesday --- and now it seems as if dogecoin fanatics are just left with the bust. However, a failed attempt at producing an epic rally in doge doesn't seem to have deflated the staunchest supporters of the parody coin.

  • Netflix Shares Slump About 9% as Paid Membership Growth Slows

    The California-based global internet entertainment service company Netflix’s shares slumped about 9% in extended trading on Tuesday after the company flagged that growth in paid memberships slowed due to COVID-19 production delays.

  • Kinder Morgan raises outlook as profit surges on winter storm demand

    A deep freeze that swept parts of the United States last quarter knocked out nearly half of Texas power plants and sent prices for natural gas and electricity to record levels. Kinder Morgan benefited from the shortage as it released gas and sold electricity at prices that were hundreds of times higher than normal for several days.

  • With SPACs down as much as 90%, there are finally some good buys

    It seems that all year I’ve been warning about valuations being out of whack with reality, especially in small-cap tech, which includes most SPACs. SPACs are being slammed as former “diamond hands” turn into weak-handed sellers who are (rightly, in most cases) trying to stop losses that are piling up in their portfolios. Speaking of SPACs, the markets are still suffering from SPAChaustion and a Coinbase Overhype Top, as I’ve also been saying for a few weeks now.

  • Sundheim’s D1 Shakes Off Its $4 Billion Reddit-Fueled Fiasco

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of moment that would normally sink a hedge fund: Dan Sundheim was on Zoom, apologizing to clients for losing $4 billion in a single month. He ticked off strategy changes, noted he wasn’t going to dock his team’s pay and then headed back to work.Now, mere weeks later, the episode is behind him.Sundheim has recouped about 90% of what he lost in January when retail investors attacked his short bets on the likes of GameStop Corp. That recovery has put his D1 Capital Partners back into one of the most rapid ascents ever seen in money management. His presentation that February day fit what investors have come to expect from the 44-year-old billionaire -- unemotional yet sincere, supportive of his 51-member team, and unfazed by risk -- attributes they say helped him amass $20 billion in less than three years since setting up shop.Sundheim, who’s posted annualized returns of nearly 30%, is among stock pickers helping to reanimate an industry hit by client defections over mediocre returns. He tends to take concentrated positions on both the long and short side, and he often gravitates to the intersection of technology and consumers, including Facebook Inc., Netflix Inc. and JD.com. Among peers, he’s especially active in betting on startups years before their public stock listings.Other money managers privately wonder why he bothered to short sub-$20 stocks like GameStop or AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. that were then driven up by retail investors on Reddit early this year, blowing up wagers that the stocks would fall. But his clients are unperturbed, saying anyone who can make 10% or more in a month should also be expected to lose big on occasion.D1 has been able to attract so much money so quickly because of Sundheim’s previous job working at top-performing Viking Global Investors. He spent 15 years there, with the last seven as its chief investment officer managing almost half of the firm’s $30 billion in assets.“He is in a league of his own as a stock picker and portfolio manager,” his former boss Andreas Halvorsen wrote to investors when Sundheim left Viking to start D1.‘Reach for a Bucket’Investors and peers say Sundheim’s particular talent is predicting how a company might do five or 10 years out, a time frame that most managers struggle to gauge. They point to his early bets on Mastercard Inc. and Facebook at inflection points when their futures looked murky. Friends have long joked Sundheim’s secret weapon is a Ouija board.Once Sundheim settles on a company, he’s not afraid to take a big position. In a letter announcing the formation of D1, he quoted Warren Buffett: “When it’s raining gold, reach for a bucket, not a thimble.”While his public stock portfolio has a significant overlap with Viking -- anywhere from 33% to 64% a quarter since he started -- Sundheim tends to swing harder, according to a review of publicly available data by Novus, which analyzes portfolios for money managers and investors across all asset classes.Novus data show his long portfolio has had a similar level of overlap with a few other managers: Gabe Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, Philippe Laffont’s Coatue Management and Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management. Yet Plotkin, another up-and-coming hedge fund manager, is still down almost 50% in the wake of January’s short squeeze. Sundheim was down 3% in the first quarter.Meanwhile, the average equity hedge fund rose 2.75% in the period on an asset-weighted basis, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc.Betting on MuskSundheim’s rebound coincides with a growing roster of bets on private companies. The hedge fund’s exposure to such companies initially accounted for about a third of its assets and is now closer to half. He typically focuses on those that he thinks will go public within five years.In recent months, D1’s name has appeared in fundraising rounds for startups such as Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp., restaurant chain Torchy’s Tacos, Israeli software venture DriveNets Ltd. and payments platform DLocal, which began in Uruguay. Altogether, since January, he’s added 22 private companies to his portfolio.Sundheim has been especially successful in private investments he expected to go public within a year. D1 bought into cloud-computing company Snowflake, which 12 months later became one of 2020’s biggest IPOs.A few of these private investments haven’t performed as well as hoped, mostly because Sundheim failed to spot regulatory or legal snares. In 2019, Juul Labs, the e-cigarette company popular with students, cut into fund performance by as much as 10 percentage points after teen vaping came under scrutiny with regulators. The investment has still made money for the firm, according to a person familiar with the portfolio.His $200 million stake in Robinhood Markets faces an uncertain outcome as the venture strives for a listing this year. Its popular trading app drew scrutiny from politicians and regulators after limiting bets on so-called meme stocks that included GameStop, and authorities in Massachusetts are suing over what they call its “gamification” of investing.Sundheim attended high school in Toms River, New Jersey, before earning a degree from the University of Pennsylvania, according to his LinkedIn profile. He started his hedge fund career in 2002 when he joined Viking as a financial services analyst. He eventually moved on to other sectors and eight years later, Halvorsen named him co-chief investment officer and later sole CIO.In his early years, Sundheim made a hit with Mastercard, building a position worth about $2 billion soon after the company’s IPO in May 2006. The credit card company massively beat analyst estimates in the first full quarter it was public, and the shares more than doubled in the second half of that year. Likewise he bought into Facebook in the second half of 2013, when the company was struggling to get mobile advertising going. In the six months he built up his position, the shares climbed 120%. In both cases, he was never a static investor, trading in and out of the companies over the next several years.In 2017, he decided to leave Viking because he wanted to focus more on private companies. He put in more than $500 million of his own money, including some private investments he had made after he left his former employer. He initially capped the firm at $4 billion, raising some cash from Viking investors. He benefited as Halvorsen returned $8 billion to clients around that time and as competitors, like Tiger Global’s hedge fund, remained closed to new investments.While clients and friends describe Sundheim as low-key and down to earth, he’s started to attract attention as his personal fortune grows. He recently bought a house near Miami where he’s since moved, joining a few younger hedge fund managers who have decamped from Manhattan to Florida. Still, he’s keeping his headquarters in New York.An avid art collector, he owns works by Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Willem de Kooning in a collection valued at about $300 million as of a year ago. He and Plotkin both bought stakes in the Charlotte Hornets basketball team from Michael Jordan in 2019.The real test for Sundheim will be if he can continue to produce top returns as assets grow, especially if there is rotation out of the technology-centered stocks he likes, or a pause in the rocketing IPO market that has helped his private companies.Sundheim, though, remains undeterred after January’s loss.“We are optimistic about the potential for strong returns in the portfolio, and the D1 team is executing at a high level,” he wrote in an April letter to clients.(Updates to include average equity hedge fund return in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Minerco (MINE) Developer of SHRUCOIN a Cryptocurrency That Can Be Purchased Online With VISA & MasterCard, Launches Shrucoin Pay Platform For Online Payments That Allows Merchants to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DASH and EOS for Cannabis & Psychedelics Sales

    Company Also In Talks To Acquire Cannabis Mobile Delivery Services To Utilize Shrucoin Pay As Method Of Payment: Will Allow Company To Enter Into The Rapidly Growing Global Cannabis Dispensary Delivery Services Market Which Is Expected To Reach $30 Billion By 2024 ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 21, 2021 / Minerco, Inc. "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC PINK: MINE) today announced that it has launched Shrucoin Pay (https://shrucoinpay.com) a payment services platform that allows merchants in the Cannabis and Psychedelic sales market to receive Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, DASH, and EOS for online payments that go straight into the merchant's accounts. Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc., said: "Shrucoin Pay, a global network that eliminates fraud, provides a quick, easy, and cost-effective way for merchants to receive crypto payments from customers without the risk of volatility exposure. Leveraging our frictionless, blockchain-based payment processing technology, the cryptocurrency will automatically and instantaneously be converted to a fiat currency of the merchants' choice and deposited directly into their bank accounts. Whether the merchant is an eCommerce business looking to accept crypto or a freelancer hoping to gain a competitive edge by enabling Bitcoin payments on its invoices, Shrucoin Pay enables them to seamlessly receive cryptocurrency payments - securing market share today and for the years to come." He continued: "We have also decided to enter into the rapidly growing global cannabis dispensary delivery services market to maximize the value of Shrucoin Pay. Cannabis companies that provide delivery services - including delivery operators and retailers - are seeing an ever-increasing amount of orders as customers stock up on marijuana products in the wake of coronavirus pandemic concerns, plus the reports project substantial increases in the global licensed dispensary market, predicting that by 2024 the global licensed dispensary sales of cannabis will reach $40.6 billion." Not only do we have the payment method, but we also provide the digital blockchain technology required. A cannabis dispensary delivery provider must adhere to multiple local, state, and national regulations, including licensees, transportation, and delivery requirements. Our digital blockchain digital supply chain technology apps will address these issues and allow the Company to be compliant and adhere to the regulations across all national markets." To be added to the Company's investor email lists, please email bmiller@irpartnersinc.com. About Minerco, Inc. Minerco, Inc., "The Magic Mushroom Company" (OTC Pink: MINE), is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms"). The Blockchain token SHRU can be used for purchases relating to psilocybin and cannabis. SHRU can be purchased at www.shrucoin.com. Consumers can also utilize the SHRUCOIN Pay app by visiting www.shrucoinpay.com. To learn more about Minerco, Inc. please visit www.minercoinc.com. SITE IS NOT UP To learn more exciting info about Minerco, click here. Follow us on twitter @minercoinc Investor relations miners@minercoinc.com MINERCO, INC. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Minerco Investor Relations Phone: 323-380-4500 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlterity's Stock Is Trading Higher As ATH434 Preserves Neurons, Motor Performance In Animal Model With Neurodegenerative DisorderCoinbase Now Offers Ethereum 2.0 Staking Rewards© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Deliver Massive Returns

    The long-term upward trend in the markets is marked; the S&P 500 is up 51% over the last 12 months, even taking into account some recent slips. For investors, this makes the present a propitious time to seek out low-cost market segments with high return potential. Or in other words, to take the old time advice and buy low to sell high. Jefferies equity strategist Steven DeSanctis, in a recent note on small-cap market themes, points out that this segment is attracting investor notice. "We are seeing interest in the size segment and hearing that institutional investors are really interested in adding assets to the size segment. This makes sense to us, as small caps as a percentage of total US equity market exposure is still running well below its 90- year history as investors clamored for large caps, large growth, and the FAANG names. We estimate over $38B has come into small caps over the last five months, the largest inflow since we started tracking the data back to 2006, representing 4.6% of total assets, close to an all-time high. We also estimate about 45% of all flows go towards passive investing, and this drives the performance," DeSanctis wrote. And this brings us to penny stocks, those low-cost equities priced below $5 per share – are a high-stakes opportunity with upsides that frequently approach several hundred percent and a low enough cost of entry to mitigate the attendant risk. These stocks are priced low for a reason, but for those that break out, the rewards are tremendous. With this in mind, we used TipRanks’ database to zero in on only the penny stocks that have received bullish support from the analyst community. We found two that are backed by enough analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Not to mention each offers up massive upside potential. ADMA Biologics (ADMA) We'll start with ADMA Biologics, an end-to-end biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes blood plasma-derived products that can be used to treat infectious disease – and more important, to help prevent such diseases in the first place. ADMA, in 2020, saw the expansion of two products for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). These products, Asceniv and Bivigam, are both derived from human blood plasma and deliver immune globulin to the patient through intravenous injection. In any business, success is measured in cash. ADMA achieved that, reporting a 44% year-over-year increase in total revenues for 2020, with the top line reaching $42.2 million. This was driven by increased sales of the company’s main intra-venous immune globulin (IVIG) products. Going forward, ADMA recognizes the underlying fact of its products – that they are derived from human blood products, and so are dependent on voluntary donations. The company currently has 7 plasma collection centers in operation, with COVID safeguards in place, and plans to open two more this year. Longer-term expansion plans include opening 10 additional centers by 2024. Currently going for $1.55 apiece, the pros on the Street think that ADMA's share price presents investors with an attractive entry point. Among the bulls is Maxim's 5-star analyst, Jason McCarthy, who sees a clear path forward for the company. “Management is executing on its strategy and off the heels of a positive, but COVID-19 impacted year, ADMA is poised for a breakout in 2021. Multiple initiatives should drive revenue and margin acceleration. In particular, ASCENIV’s new J-code and multiple manufacturing initiatives, including the new fill-finish machine and BIVIGAM’s capacity expansion to ~4,400 L, should drive sales and margin acceleration in 2H21," McCarthy opined. The analyst added, "There is valuation disconnect between the company’s plasma collection facilities + sales potential vs. the market cap, in our opinion. Grifols recently acquired 25 US-based plasma centers for ~$370M, valuing each center at ~$15M. ADMA has 7 centers in various stages of development/ approval, and is planning to expand to 10 fully operational by 2024. The company is already on a ~$55M run-rate, with accelerating sales and on pace for potentially ~$250M by 2024. Management is executing, and we believe the intrinsic value of the plasma facilities and approved products already should exceed the company’s market cap." In line with these expectations, McCarthy rates ADMA a Buy, and his $6 price target indicates confidence in a robust 266% growth potential for the coming year. (To watch McCarthy’s track record, click here) It’s clear from the analyst consensus that McCarthy is no outlier on this stock. ADMA has 4 recent reviews on record, and all are to Buy, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The $7.67 average price target is even more bullish than McCarthy’s, and suggests a one-year upside of 393%. (See ADMA stock analysis on TipRanks) Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) The next stock we’ll look at, Catalyst Biosciences, works in the biopharmaceutical industry, where it researches unmet needs in rare disorders of the complement and coagulation systems. The company has a protease engineering platform, and its hemostasis development program includes two late-stage clinical tracks. The complement pipeline is still in preclinical development, and includes four separate drug candidates. Catalyst has seen a major milestone back in December last year, when the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the the company’s most advanced pipeline product, marzeptacog alfa (activated), or MarzAA. The fast track designation will allow Catalyst more opportunities to work hand in hand with the FDA in MarzAA's development and could involve a priority review if it meets its endpoints in studies. MarzAA is a next-gen engineered coagulation Factor VIIa for the treatment of episodic bleeding in hemophilia patients. It is currently entering a Phase 3 trial with plans to enroll 60 subjects. The company anticipates sending its final report to the Data and Safety Monitoring Board in mid-2022. CBIO's strong pipeline has scored it substantial praise from Piper Sandler analyst Tyler Van Buren. "In our view, the catalytic power of the company's protease platform continues to be underappreciated due to lack of familiarity. First up in 2021, we look forward to data from the MarzAA Phase III trial, which could support a 2023 approval. The Phase I/II trial in Glanzmann thrombasthenia (1,600+ patients) and other indications will also get underway. For Catalyst's complement-targeting proteases, we expect an observational trial to begin shortly in CFI deficiency, which should provide a bolus of patients to enroll in a Phase I for CB 4332 next year. There is also significant upside potential from expansion of CB 4332 into other indications, and from the rest of the complement franchise which includes CB2782-PEG, a novel anti-C3 protease for dry AMD, and other C4b degraders," Van Buren wrote. With the active development program in mind, the analyst summed up, “Bottom line, we… recommend that investors accumulate shares ahead of the upcoming study initiations and clinical readouts throughout the year.” Those bullish comments back the analyst’s Overweight (i.e., Buy) rating on the stock. His price target, of $15, implies an upside of 229% for the next 12 months. (To watch Van Buren’s track record, click here) What does the rest of the Street think about CBIO's prospects? It turns out that other analysts agree with Van Buren. The stock received 4 Buys in the last three months compared to no Holds or Sells, making the consensus rating a Strong Buy. CBIO shares are currently trading at $4.69, and the $18.50 average price target brings the upside potential to 296%. (See CBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Roth IRAs: Investing and Trading Do’s and Don’ts

    Just what can you invest in with a Roth IRA? And what constitutes a prohibited transaction? Here's what you need to know.

  • Buy Norwegian Stock Because It Could Be Best-Positioned for a Return to Seas

    Norwegian, with its smaller fleet, greater focus on North American customers, and fewer passengers under 16, has “greater flexibility.” says analyst Stephen Grambling.