We Take A Look At Why Bid Corporation Limited's (JSE:BID) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

Bid's Annual General Meeting to take place on 16th of November

CEO Bernard Berson's total compensation includes salary of R20.6m

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, Bid's EPS grew by 68% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 68%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Bid Corporation Limited (JSE:BID) recently and CEO Bernard Berson deserves a mention for their role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 16th of November. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Check out our latest analysis for Bid

Comparing Bid Corporation Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Bid Corporation Limited has a market capitalization of R142b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R57m for the year to June 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 16% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at R21m.

On comparing similar companies from the South African Consumer Retailing industry with market caps ranging from R74b to R223b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was R57m. From this we gather that Bernard Berson is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Furthermore, Bernard Berson directly owns R231m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R21m R18m 36% Other R36m R31m 64% Total Compensation R57m R49m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 31% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 69% of the pie. Bid is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Story continues

A Look at Bid Corporation Limited's Growth Numbers

Bid Corporation Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 68% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is up 33% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Bid Corporation Limited Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 68%, over three years, would leave most Bid Corporation Limited shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. Instead, investors might be more interested in discussions that would help manage their longer-term growth expectations such as company business strategies and future growth potential.

Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Bid shares (free trial).

Important note: Bid is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.