We Take A Look At Why Kier Group plc's (LON:KIE) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

Kier Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 16th of November

Total pay for CEO Andrew O. Davies includes UK£750.0k salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Kier Group's total shareholder return over the past three years was 107% while its EPS grew by 121% over the past three years

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Andrew O. Davies has played in delivering the impressive results at Kier Group plc (LON:KIE) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 16th of November, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

View our latest analysis for Kier Group

How Does Total Compensation For Andrew O. Davies Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Kier Group plc has a market capitalization of UK£465m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as UK£2.2m for the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at UK£750k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the British Construction industry with market capitalizations between UK£163m and UK£652m, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was UK£1.9m. From this we gather that Andrew O. Davies is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Andrew O. Davies holds UK£1.2m worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary UK£750k UK£750k 35% Other UK£1.4m UK£1.4m 65% Total Compensation UK£2.2m UK£2.1m 100%

On an industry level, around 37% of total compensation represents salary and 63% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Kier Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Story continues

A Look at Kier Group plc's Growth Numbers

Kier Group plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 121% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 7.5%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Kier Group plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kier Group plc for providing a total return of 107% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for Kier Group that investors should look into moving forward.

Important note: Kier Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.