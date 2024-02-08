We Take A Look At Why Powell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:POWL) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

Over the past three years, Powell Industries' EPS grew by 77% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 399%

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Brett Cope has played in delivering the impressive results at Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) recently. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 14th of February. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

Comparing Powell Industries, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Powell Industries, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.5b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.9m for the year to September 2023. That's a notable increase of 28% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$541k.

In comparison with other companies in the American Electrical industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$2.8m. From this we gather that Brett Cope is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Brett Cope holds US$17m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$541k US$520k 19% Other US$2.4m US$1.8m 81% Total Compensation US$2.9m US$2.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 22% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 78% is other remuneration. In Powell Industries' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

Powell Industries, Inc.'s Growth

Powell Industries, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 77% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 39% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Powell Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 399% over three years, Powell Industries, Inc. has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

