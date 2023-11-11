We Take A Look At Why Sasol Limited's (JSE:SOL) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

Sasol will host its Annual General Meeting on 17th of November

Total pay for CEO Fleetwood Grobler includes R13.1m salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

Over the past three years, Sasol's EPS grew by 111% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 138%

The performance at Sasol Limited (JSE:SOL) has been quite strong recently and CEO Fleetwood Grobler has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 17th of November. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Fleetwood Grobler Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Sasol Limited has a market capitalization of R142b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of R41m for the year to June 2023. That's a slight decrease of 5.2% on the prior year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at R13m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the South Africa Chemicals industry with market capitalizations between R75b and R225b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was R36m. This suggests that Sasol remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Fleetwood Grobler also holds R11m worth of Sasol stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R13m R11m 32% Other R28m R32m 68% Total Compensation R41m R43m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 49% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 51% is other remuneration. In Sasol's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Sasol Limited's Growth

Over the past three years, Sasol Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 111% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 6.2% over the last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Sasol Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Sasol Limited for providing a total return of 138% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Sasol that you should be aware of before investing.

