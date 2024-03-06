We Take A Look At Why Toll Brothers, Inc.'s (NYSE:TOL) CEO Has Earned Their Pay Packet

Key Insights

Toll Brothers' Annual General Meeting to take place on 12th of March

Salary of US$1.20m is part of CEO Doug Yearley's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Toll Brothers' EPS grew by 53% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 119%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) recently and CEO Doug Yearley deserves a mention for their role in it. Coming up to the next AGM on 12th of March, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. In light of the great performance, we discuss the case why we think CEO compensation is not excessive.

How Does Total Compensation For Doug Yearley Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Toll Brothers, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$12b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$15m over the year to October 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 35% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.2m.

For comparison, other companies in the American Consumer Durables industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$15m. From this we gather that Doug Yearley is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Doug Yearley holds US$50m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$1.2m US$1.2m 8% Other US$14m US$10m 92% Total Compensation US$15m US$11m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 18% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 82% is other remuneration. In Toll Brothers' case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Toll Brothers, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Toll Brothers, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 53% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 1.0%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Toll Brothers, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 119% over three years, Toll Brothers, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given the company's decent performance, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Toll Brothers that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Toll Brothers is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

