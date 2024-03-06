We Take A Look At Why Velocity Composites plc's (LON:VEL) CEO Compensation Is Well Earned

Key Insights

Velocity Composites to hold its Annual General Meeting on 12th of March

Total pay for CEO Jon Bridges includes UK£178.0k salary

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Velocity Composites' EPS grew by 16% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 63%

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Jon Bridges has played in delivering the impressive results at Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) recently. Coming up to the next AGM on 12th of March, shareholders would be keeping this in mind. The focus will probably be on the future company strategy as shareholders cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Jon Bridges Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Velocity Composites plc has a market capitalization of UK£18m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of UK£202k for the year to October 2023. We note that's an increase of 52% above last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at UK£178.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the British Aerospace & Defense industry with market capitalizations below UK£157m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was UK£198k. So it looks like Velocity Composites compensates Jon Bridges in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Jon Bridges holds UK£1.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary UK£178k UK£110k 88% Other UK£24k UK£23k 12% Total Compensation UK£202k UK£133k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 40% of total compensation represents salary and 60% is other remuneration. According to our research, Velocity Composites has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Velocity Composites plc's Growth

Velocity Composites plc has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 16% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 37% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Velocity Composites plc Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Velocity Composites plc for providing a total return of 63% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. However, despite the strong growth in earnings and share price growth, the focus for shareholders would be how the company plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the near future.

