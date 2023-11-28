We Take A Look At Why YTL Power International Berhad's (KLSE:YTLPOWR) CEO Compensation Is Well Earned

Key Insights

YTL Power International Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 5th of December

Total pay for CEO Seok Yeoh includes RM4.58m salary

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, YTL Power International Berhad's EPS grew by 221% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 299%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at YTL Power International Berhad (KLSE:YTLPOWR) recently and CEO Seok Yeoh deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 5th of December. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Check out our latest analysis for YTL Power International Berhad

How Does Total Compensation For Seok Yeoh Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that YTL Power International Berhad has a market capitalization of RM19b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM6.0m for the year to June 2023. We note that's an increase of 17% above last year. Notably, the salary which is RM4.58m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

On examining similar-sized companies in the Malaysia Integrated Utilities industry with market capitalizations between RM9.3b and RM30b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was RM7.0m. From this we gather that Seok Yeoh is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. What's more, Seok Yeoh holds RM325m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM4.6m RM4.6m 76% Other RM1.4m RM554k 24% Total Compensation RM6.0m RM5.1m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that YTL Power International Berhad pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

YTL Power International Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, YTL Power International Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 221% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has YTL Power International Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 299% over three years, YTL Power International Berhad has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 3 warning signs for YTL Power International Berhad you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.