Lookers (LON:LOOK) Will Pay A Dividend Of £0.02

Lookers plc's (LON:LOOK) investors are due to receive a payment of £0.02 per share on 16th of June. This means the annual payment is 4.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Lookers' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Lookers was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 21.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could be 18%, which we are pretty comfortable with and we think is feasible on an earnings basis.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.0235, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Lookers might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see that Lookers has been growing its earnings per share at 10% a year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Lookers Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Lookers might even raise payments in the future. The earnings easily cover the company's distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Lookers has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

