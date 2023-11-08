If You’re Looking for These 8 Car Models in 2024, You’ll Have To Buy Them Used

©Nissan

Car models come and go. Sometimes, older models get a complete redesign, or automakers put it on the back burner while focusing on a brand-new model. However, Will Kaufman, news editor at car research site Edmunds, said it’s because of electric vehicles.

Explore: 6 Used Cars You Should Stay Away From

More Bang for Your Buck: 20 Cars That Last Twice as Long

“This is really this first big sort of changing of the guard moment for an established mainstream brand,” Kaufman told USA Today. “As more and more (electric cars) come out, the question is going to start being less if other nameplates are going to be discontinued to make more room for them, but when those are going to be discontinued.”

New car models also get fully redesigned every five to seven years, depending on the automaker and vehicle segment, according to Matt Degen, an editor with Cox Automotive, parent company to Autotrader and Kelley Blue Book. In between redesigns, cars also get face-lifts every three years — except for Tesla — to keep them looking fresh, reported Autotrader.

Are you in the market for a new car? You may have to skip these models (or buy them used).

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Yes, this is an eclectic car being taken off the market, but that’s because Chevrolet is launching a second-generation Bolt, according to Car and Driver. The company has yet to share when it’s coming out, but it won’t be a 2024 model.

Chrysler 300

It’s the end of the line for the Chrysler 300. In commemoration of the model, Chrysler released a limited-edition 300C with a 485-hp 6.4-liter V-8. Car and Driver said to expect 300’s successor to ditch the V-8 for electrification when it arrives in the middle of the decade.

Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger sedan, a popular muscle car, is meeting its end at the end of the 2023 model year. Car and Driver said the next generation Charger will likely ride on Stellantis’s upcoming large electric vehicle platform.

Dodge brand chief executive officer Tim Kuniskis said the end of the Dodge Charger is “the start of a bright new electrified future,” USA Today reported. Stellanis aims to have 50% of its U.S. sales come from electric vehicles by 2030.

Story continues

Dodge Challenger

Another classic muscle car is heading out the door. Dodge doesn’t have an immediate replacement for 2024, but Car and Driver noted that the battery-electric Charger Daytona SRT concept shows the brand has plans to fill the Challenger’s shoes in its lineup.

Related: 7 Sports Cars To Stay Away From Buying

Kia Rio

Say goodbye to the Kia Rio, a subcompact sedan and hatchback, at the end of the 2023 model year. Car and Driver reported that the Rio was one of just three models available in 2023 with a starting price under $20,000.

Jeep Cherokee

The Jeep Cherokee came back to life in 2014 after nearly a decade, but Jeep is finally putting the Cherokee to rest. However, Car and Driver has placed its bet that the nameplate will return in the coming years, possibly as a battery-electric SUV.

Mazda CX-9

The Japanese brand is nixing the CX-9 to make room for the 2024 CX-90, another three-row SUV. The 2024 CX-90 has a starting price of $40,970 and a mandatory destination charge of $1,375, reported Motor1.com. Fully loaded, you’re looking at a pricey $68,000 family car.

Nissan Maxima

After 42 years, Nissan is stopping production on the Maxima. Spokesperson Ashli Bobo said the decision comes from Nissan’s shift in focus to electric vehicles, reported USA Today, with 40% of Nissan vehicle sales expected to be fully electric by 2030.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: If You’re Looking for These 8 Car Models in 2024, You’ll Have To Buy Them Used