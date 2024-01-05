Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,733.75
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,748.00
    +33.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,454.00
    +9.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,976.50
    +2.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.74
    +0.55 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    2,052.50
    +2.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0945
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9910
    +0.0840 (+2.15%)
     

  • Vix

    14.13
    +0.09 (+0.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2681
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9240
    +0.3710 (+0.26%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,618.85
    +527.73 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,723.07
    +40.74 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,442.62
    +154.33 (+0.46%)
     

Looking Back at Our Most-Read Articles of 2023

Sydnee Gatewood
·2 min read

Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which were characterized by continued uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, rampant inflation and geopolitical conflict, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what topics interested GuruFocus readers the most.

According to Google analytics, topping the list was an article on Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) boosting its investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF). Other topics that garnered attention included Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)'s positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) and Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), assessments of companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), as well as discussions on small-cap and semiconductor stocks.

  • Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with BRK.A.

Revisit these popular pieces below:

  1. Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Makes Bold Move, Increases Bet on Financial Giant by Richard Witt

  2. Russell 2000 Value Stocks: Small Caps Below Book by John Navin

  3. Alibaba: A Sinking Ship by Grahamites

  4. Mohnish Pabrai Buys 2 Coal Miners, Dumps 3 Holdings by Sydnee Gatewood

  5. Unlock Financial Freedom With Buffett's Dual-Income Strategy by Andrea Van Schalkwyk

  6. 2 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks Poised to Rebound by Ben Alaimo

  7. A Look at Cathie Wood's New Buys by Yiannis Zourmpanos

  8. Charlie Munger's Financial Wisdom: Why $100K Is Your Gateway to Wealth by Andrea Van Schalkwyk

  9. Alibaba's Business Value Keeps Rising by Jonathan Poland

  10. PayPal: Riding the Temu Tsunami by Yiannis Zourmpanos

We also had a number of well-known investors appear on our GuruFocus Value Insights podcast, which we have recently revamped. Guests who attracted large audiences included:

  1. Dave Sather

  2. Bill Smead

  3. Chip Rewey

  4. Wade Slome

  5. Robert Robotti and Theo van der Meer

As we kick off 2024, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Advertisement