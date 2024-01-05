Looking Back at Our Most-Read Articles of 2023
Reflecting on the past year in the markets, which were characterized by continued uncertainty caused by rising interest rates, rampant inflation and geopolitical conflict, we took a look at some of our most popular articles to see what topics interested GuruFocus readers the most.
According to Google analytics, topping the list was an article on Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) boosting its investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF). Other topics that garnered attention included Mohnish Pabrai (Trades, Portfolio)'s positions in Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE:AMR) and Consol Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX), assessments of companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) and PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), as well as discussions on small-cap and semiconductor stocks.
Revisit these popular pieces below:
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Makes Bold Move, Increases Bet on Financial Giant by Richard Witt
Russell 2000 Value Stocks: Small Caps Below Book by John Navin
Alibaba: A Sinking Ship by Grahamites
Mohnish Pabrai Buys 2 Coal Miners, Dumps 3 Holdings by Sydnee Gatewood
Unlock Financial Freedom With Buffett's Dual-Income Strategy by Andrea Van Schalkwyk
2 Undervalued Semiconductor Stocks Poised to Rebound by Ben Alaimo
A Look at Cathie Wood's New Buys by Yiannis Zourmpanos
Charlie Munger's Financial Wisdom: Why $100K Is Your Gateway to Wealth by Andrea Van Schalkwyk
Alibaba's Business Value Keeps Rising by Jonathan Poland
PayPal: Riding the Temu Tsunami by Yiannis Zourmpanos
We also had a number of well-known investors appear on our GuruFocus Value Insights podcast, which we have recently revamped. Guests who attracted large audiences included:
As we kick off 2024, we hope to bring our members even more thought-provoking content. Thanks for reading!
