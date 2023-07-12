Looking for the best Amazon Prime Day TV sales? Shop LG, Apple and Samsung deals today

Update your home view with these Prime Day deals on TVs and accessories.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is officially here, which means you can finally shop the best discounts of the year! Through tonight, July 12, we'll be hunting down all the must-shop Amazon Prime TV deals on Reviewed-approved TVs so you can binge your favorite shows all summer long. Keep scrolling to find the 10 best Prime Day TV deals on screens and accessories from LG, Apple, Sony and more.

Shop Amazon Prime Day TV deals

You can find price cuts on screens compact in size for offices and bedrooms, plus wide screens to be centerpieces in living rooms. Many of those savings apply to some of the best TVs we've ever tested. You can also find discounts on streaming devices that merge with TV interfaces with no struggle. Whether you want theater-quality imagery in your home or want your next gaming stream to have no lags, these screens are top-tier and at wallet-friendly prices.

1. LG 55-Inch C2 Series Class OLED evo Smart TV

The LG C2 is the best of the best when it comes to TVs and it's on sale for Prime Day.

Turn your living room into a home theater by bringing the LG C2 evo Gallery Edition smart TV through your door today. Normally priced at $1,499.99, this 55-inch screen is now on sale at Amazon for $1,096.99 thanks to a $403 price cut. The LG C2 is the best TV we've ever tested, earning high marks from our testers for its world-class picture quality in a wafer-thin design. Gamers will even get a kick out of it for its four HDMI 2.1 inputs that support 4K gaming at 120 hertz, plus multiple features for optimizing frame rate and reducing input lag.

$1,096.99 at Amazon (Save $403)

2. Apple 2021 TV 4K (32GB, 2nd Generation)

Keep all your favorite streaming services organized with the Apple TV HD on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by grabbing the 2021 model of Apple TV 4K. Typically listed for $179, this second-generation device can be in your home for 28% off at $128.99. Amazon says the streamer plays 1080p HD high-quality video with Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound for an immersive viewing experience. You can stream shows from Apple TV+ and Prime Video, play music through Apple Music and use AirPlay to show photos on other smart devices.

$128.99 at Amazon (Save $179)

3. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

Save 54% on the Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device thanks to this Amazon Prime deal.

Stream your favorite shows and movies with ease by adding the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K to your home media room. Typically listed for $49.99, this user-friendly device is on sale for Prime customers at a 54% discount for $22.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tested for its support of 4K and Dolby Atmos, plus a voice-controlled remote to ensure that your cinematic experience is epic. There's no shortage of movies and shows to choose from thanks to the device offering popular streaming services from the likes of Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

$22.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $27)

4. Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This eye-catching Hisense TV is on sale at an amazing discount for Amazon Prime customers.

If you're not already a member of Amazon Prime, you're missing out on an amazing price cut on this Hisense ULED U6 Series 4K UHD smart Fire TV. Normally priced at $599.99, Prime customers can get the 58-inch model for a whopping 42% discount at $349.99 while non-Prime members only get 24% off at $455.78. Whatever price you pay, Amazon says the Hisense more than delivers with its ULED technology that boosts color, contrast, brightness and motion for a more vivid view of your movie nights. You can also use the built-in Alexa smart assistant on the remote to ask for specific titles to stream at the drop of a hat.

$349.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $250)

5. TCL 32-Inch 3-Series 720p Roku Smart TV

Go easy on your budget by grabbing the wallet-friendly TCL 3-Series TV on sale during Prime Day.

Keep your summer budget intact with the TCL 3-Series 720p Roku smart TV. Typically listed for $159.99, you can get this 32-inch screen for $142.49 thanks to a 6% discount and 5% on-page coupon. TCL screens rank among our favorite affordable TVs for their strong performance right out of the box and user-friendly operating systems. Amazon says the 3-Series promises a similar quality with an HD resolution for exceptional color and contrast in every picture.

$142.49 with on-page coupon (Save $17.50)

6. Sony 65-Inch X80K Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV

Add a sleek TV to your bedroom or office with the Sony X80K on sale at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

TVs are always expensive, but the Sony X80K offers quality imagery at wallet-friendly prices. Typically listed for $899.99, you can get the 65-inch model at Amazon for $798 thanks to a price cut of $101.99. If you're looking for a smaller screen in your office or bedroom, we'd recommend the X80K for using Sony’s Triluminos Pro color enhancement technology to offer stunning imagery right out of the box. It's easy to set up and comes with the Google TV smart platform for an easy interface experience.

$798 at Amazon (Save $101.99)

7. Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Prime Day gets you discounts on quality Amazon tech, like its Omni Series Fire TV.

Enjoy movie night at home with the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series UHD smart TV. Normally starting at $759.99, Prime customers can get this 4K TV screen in its 65-inch size for $559.99 thanks to a $200 price cut. Amazon says the Omni Series offers support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus to give you the best experience with your favorite shows and movies. If you're a fan of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, the Fire TV has Alexa voice control built in so you can start watching content without even touching your remote.

$559.99 with Amazon Prime membership (Save $200)

8. Samsung 65-Inch Class OLED 4K S95B Series Quantum HDR Smart TV

The Samsung S95B has numerous features to give a better picture, and it's on sale for Prime Day.

Watch your favorite shows and movies in the best way possible with the Samsung S95B TV. Typically listed for $2,997.99, you can get the 65-inch model at Amazon for $1,400 off at $1,597.99. Being one of the best TVs we've ever tested, the S95B impressed us by combining the perfect black levels of an OLED display with the color- and brightness-boosting qualities of quantum dots. It also has four HDMI ports that support 4K gaming at 120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate if you've got a gamer in your house, too.

$1,597.99 at Amazon (Save $200)

9. Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Amazon has its own great line of TVs on sale during Amazon Prime Day.

The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series promises pristine imagery and affordability for any kind of budget. Normally priced at $519.99, Prime members can get the 55-inch UHD screen for 35% off at $339.99 while non-Prime customers still get a good 27% discount and ring up at $379.99. Amazon says the 4-Series makes movies and TV shows outstanding with its vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus technology. The Fire TV operating system lets you watch free live TV, play video games and stream music.

From $379.99 at Amazon (Save $140 to $180)

10. Roku Streaming Stick+

You can't beat the remotes and responsiveness of Roku streaming devices, now on sale for Prime Day.

Roku makes the best streaming devices we've ever tested and you can get one for a neat discount. Typically listed for $68.95, the Roku Streaming Stick+ is on sale for 27% off at $50.15. We've praised Roku devices for having the most user-friendly interface to maneuver and a top-notch remote with voice control built-in. Speaking from personal experience, the Streaming Stick+ has the same intuitive remote control and responsive interface that helps me get right to my favorite shows and movies.

$50.15 at Amazon (Save $18.73)

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

The Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale started yesterday, July 11 and will run through tonight, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best Amazon Prime Day deals during the event to help you save big.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has some of the best deals on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is typically a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

What stores offer competing Amazon Prime Day sales?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. Historically, we've seen competing sales on top-rated products at Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Wayfair and Best Buy. If you still don't have an Amazon Prime account by the time Amazon Prime Day 2023 rolls around, it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price-matching services.

Shop TV deals at Amazon

