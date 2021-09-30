U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,307.54
    -51.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,843.92
    -546.80 (-1.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,448.58
    -63.86 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.37
    -20.94 (-0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.40
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.16
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0120 (-0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3530
    -0.6060 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,684.02
    +2,401.08 (+5.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,069.52
    -12.92 (-1.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

UPDATE -- Looking Beyond DNA to See Cancer with New Clarity

Quantitative Biosciences Institute at the University of California, San Francisco
·5 min read

Mapping How Mutated Proteins Interact Reveals Previously Unseen Cancer Targets

Cancer Cell Map Initiative

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researchers at UC San Francisco and UC San Diego have mapped out how hundreds of mutations involved in two types of cancer affect the activity of proteins that are the ultimate actors behind the disease. The work points the way to identifying new precision treatments that may skirt side effects common with much current chemotherapy.

The effort, dubbed Cancer Cell Mapping Initiative (CCMI), is led by Nevan Krogan, PhD, director of UCSF’s Quantitative Biosciences Institute and Trey Ideker, PhD, professor at University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center, who are also co-senior authors on a set of three related studies that describe the map. The papers appear September 30 in Science (Swaney et al.; Kim et al.; Zheng et al.).

“This is an entirely new way to do cancer research,” said Nevan Krogan. Krogan noted that targeted treatments based simply on DNA sequencing of tumors haven’t been as effective as hoped. “We realized we need another way to look at cancer that takes it a step beyond DNA.”

“The bottom line is that we’re elevating the conversation about cancer from individual genes to whole protein complexes,” Ideker said. “For years different groups have been discovering more and more gene mutations that are involved in cancers. But now we’re able to explain these mutations at the next level — by looking at how the different gene mutations in different patients actually have the same downstream effects on the same protein machines. This is the first map of cancer from the protein complex lens.”

Looking Beyond Gene Mutations to the Protein Disruptions They Cause

The team looked at proteins, which carry out the vast majority of functions in the body—and which take on a collection of forms that far outnumber our genes, providing a much more expansive view of the activity underlying cancer.

DNA contains the instructions for building proteins, which then interact with other proteins, almost always in large groups called complexes. These protein complexes regulate an activity or turn a function on or off. If the underlying DNA has a mutation, the resulting protein complexes will as well.

These gene mutations can affect how well the resulting protein complexes do their jobs. For example, a particular interaction between two proteins might be crucial to repairing damaged DNA. If the mutated version of one of those proteins is shaped differently than normal, it may not interact correctly with the other protein, and the DNA might not get repaired, leading to cancer.

Mapping Protein Mutations

There is a subset of genes that are commonly mutated in cancer, Krogan said, and each of these genes can be mutated in hundreds of different ways. In addition, the function of a particular protein may be different in different types of cells, so a mutation in a breast cancer cell might have different effects on protein complexes than that same mutation’s effect in a cell in the throat.

CCMI’s goal was to map the constellation of protein complexes formed by approximately 60 proteins commonly involved in either breast cancer and cancers of the head and neck, and to see what each looked like in healthy cells. Alongside that effort, they created maps of how protein complexes are affected by hundreds of different gene mutations in two cancerous cell lines.

Doing so presented a formidable computational challenge. But the CCMI collaboration allowed the team to use advanced and novel data analyses to reveal not only whether the mutation affected interactions between proteins, but to what extent.

“That kind of detail shows us how well an existing drug might work, or explains why it doesn’t,” Ideker said.

The most powerful aspect of these extensive protein interaction maps is that they can shed the same light on many other conditions, Krogan said. For example, the team is also at work on similar studies of protein interactions in psychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, as well as infectious disease.

Collaboration is Key

Krogan and Ideker see the CCMI collaboration as the real source of strength behind the approach.

“We're not only making connections between different genes and proteins but between different people and different disciplines,” Krogan said. “Those collaborations have built up an infrastructure that allows them to integrate an array of types of information and push the boundaries of what’s possible in applying data science to complex diseases.”

“We’re in the perfect position to take advantage of this revolution on every level. I couldn’t be more excited than I am right now. We can do such damage to cancer.”

Funding: This research was supported by grants from the National Cancer Institute (U54 CA209891, U54 CA209988, 5F30CA236404-02) and the National institutes of Health (F32 CA239336, R50 CA243885, S10 OD026929) as well as other public and philanthropic sources.

About QBI: The Quantitative Biosciences Institute (QBI) fosters collaborations across the biomedical and the physical sciences, seeking quantitative methods to address pressing problems in biology and biomedicine. Motivated by problems of human disease, QBI is committed to investigating fundamental biological mechanisms, because ultimately solutions to many diseases have been revealed by unexpected discoveries in the basic sciences.

Follow QBI
qbi.ucsf.edu | Facebook.com/qbiucsf | Twitter.com/qbi_ucsf | YouTube.com/qbitvucsf

About UCSF: The University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) is exclusively focused on the health sciences and is dedicated to promoting health worldwide through advanced biomedical research, graduate-level education in the life sciences and health professions, and excellence in patient care. UCSF Health, which serves as UCSF’s primary academic medical center, includes top-ranked specialty hospitals and other clinical programs, and has affiliations throughout the Bay Area. UCSF School of Medicine also has a regional campus in Fresno. Learn more at ucsf.edu or see our Fact Sheet.

Follow UCSF
ucsf.edu | Facebook.com/ucsf | Twitter.com/ucsf | YouTube.com/ucsf

Media contacts:

Gina Nguyen, 646-326-8936
GinaT.Nguyen@ucsf.edu | @QBI_UCSF

Robin Marks, 415-663-6768
Robin.Marks@ucsf.edu | @UCSF

Heather Buschman, 858-249-0456
hbuschman@health.ucsd.edu | @UCSDMedSchool

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ff38e633-ed60-481f-8b22-a0f73929a7a9


Recommended Stories

  • Visa Working on Interoperability Platform for Stablecoins and CBDCs

    Payments behemoth Visa has proposed a platform to enable interoperability between central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and other stablecoins. The “universal payments channel” (UPC) aims to allow the cryptocurrencies to be transferred between different blockchain networks. "The Hash" panel discusses Visa's continued bets in crypto and the implications of its latest product for the future of crypto transactions and blockchain interoperability.

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Trevena Posts TRV027 Proof-of-Concept Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

    Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN) has announced data from 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of TRV027 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19. The study was led and funded by Imperial College London, with additional support through the British Heart Foundation Imperial Centre for Research Excellence Award. Related: Trevena's TR

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • More setbacks for Biogen: state's largest hospital system spurns Alzheimer's drug

    The state's largest health care provider has declined to administer Biogen Inc.'s new Alzheimer's drug, citing concerns over its safety and efficacy months after a controversial FDA approval.

  • Kansas City hospital mandated COVID shots for employees. Here’s how many left instead

    Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is “the right thing to do,” says the hospital’s CEO. “And we’re going to lead by example on that.”

  • 3 Winning Biotech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Here's why they chose Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Zhiyuan Sun (Moderna): In my view, now's the time for investors who missed out on Moderna's spectacular gain over the past year to get into the stock.

  • How a miserable itch sent a young company to its first drug approval for a deadly disease

    Roberta Smith remembers the bloody mornings after: her daughter Cloe Hunt's face, bed and clothes covered with blood from a nighttime of trying to scratch an insatiable, unreachable itch. "There’s nothing like walking in the room when the smell of blood is a wall," Smith said. Five years later, Cloe is 17 years old and 95% to 98% free of the itch, Smith said.

  • Merck to Buy Rare-Disease Firm Acceleron for $11.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. agreed to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc. for about $11.5 billion, building out its portfolio of therapies to treat rare diseases. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAcceleron shareholders will get $180 a

  • Moderna Is Likely to Get FDA Approval for Smaller Booster, Report Says

    The biotech said Sept. 1 it had submitted initial data on a booster shot that was half the size of the prime doses for vaccine recipients.

  • Can These Former Biotech Growth Stocks Regain Their Form?

    All that being said, biotech stocks in the middle of an important commercial launch or long-winded clinical trial can be powerful growth vehicles. Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) have both lagged behind the broader markets in a big way in 2021, even though they were super-charged growth stocks in the not-so-distant past. While there's no guarantee that either of these names will regain its prior form as a top growth stock, these two biotech companies do sport the type of key assets to spark a comeback.

  • Biocept: A New Diagnostic Approach to Improve the Lives of Cancer Patients

    Battling cancer is often a long journey—and one that becomes even more challenging for the large number of patients who find that the cancer may have spread to their brain or spinal cord. Between 10% and 30% of cancer patients, and a much higher percentage of late-stage cancer patients will develop brain or spinal cord metastasis. There are an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 brain metastases annually in the U.S. alone. The top two cancers involved in brain metastases are lung (50%) and breast (15%)

  • 3 Biotech Stocks With Huge Catalysts This Fall

    Clinical trial results expected this fall could send shares of these stocks screaming higher, or lower.

  • Why Shares of Editas Medicine Are Lower This Morning

    Shares of gene-editing company Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT) are down more than 17% as of 11:15 a.m. EDT this morning after the company shared the first clinical data for its CRISPR-based treatment EDIT-101. Unlike many other companies using CRISPR to try to cure a genetic disease, Editas chose an inherited form of rapid vision loss as its target.

  • Moderna plans to more than double HQ in Cambridge’s Kendall Square

    The Cambridge biotech company is known around the globe for its successful development of a Covid-19 vaccine.

  • Merck Says Its Covid-19 Antiviral Pill Looks Good Against Variants

    The pill is one of a number under development to treat and even prevent Covid-19. Pivotal data is likely to be available soon.

  • ‘There’s been a high rate of Covid-19 among pregnant individuals’: Doctor

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Merck and Acceleron Pharma Agree to $11.5 Billion Deal. The Shares Are Up.

    Shares in Merck (ticker: MRK) rose in the premarket, after the U.S. pharmaceutical group said Thursday it will acquire drugmaker Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) in a $11.5 billion deal. The move will boost Merck’s current pipeline, its lineup of drug candidates under discovery or development, with Acceleron’s drugs that treat rare diseases. Merck CEO and president Rob Davis said in a statement: “Acceleron’s innovative research has yielded an exciting late-stage candidate that complements and strengthens our growing cardiovascular portfolio and pipeline and holds the potential to build upon Merck’s proud legacy in cardiovascular disease.”