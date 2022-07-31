Looking to clean up the clutter? How to delete all emails on Gmail.

The year 2021 saw an estimated 319.6 billion sent and received daily emails, and projections show by 2025 that may increase to 376.4 billion, a 15.1% jump, according to Statista. Your email can easily become confusing and disorganized with thousands of emails over a span of months or even years.

Deleting emails can be tricky, especially when there’s such an intimidating number you can never seem to fully get through. You may accidentally delete an email you later realize you needed, but are unsure how to get that email back.

How can you best navigate email deletion?

How to delete all emails on Gmail

To delete all emails on Gmail, Google explains you must use Gmail on your computer. You cannot delete all your emails through the Gmail app.

Google advises users to follow these steps:

Navigate to the Gmail website: mail.google.com. At the top of your screen, select which category, “Primary," “Social” or “Promotions” from which you wish to delete emails. In the top left of your screen, directly above the “Primary” category, click the arrow button, next to the refresh button. In the drop-down list, select which emails you want to delete. You can delete all emails, read emails, unread emails as well as starred or unstarred emails. If you wish to delete all emails, select the “All” option. Selecting “All” will select all emails on your first page. If you wish to delete all emails on all pages in the category, click “Select all conversations” at the center of the top of your screen. To delete, click the Trash icon, three to the left of the arrow button. When you hover over the icon, it is labeled “Delete.”

Once you delete your emails, they are moved to your trash. After 30 days, your trash will be automatically emptied, permanently deleting them.

How to empty your trash on Gmail

You can decide to permanently empty your trash early, skipping the 30-day wait period. To do so, Google advises users to follow these steps:

Navigate to the Gmail website: mail.google.com. On the left side of the page, under your “Inbox,” scroll down until you see the “More” button. Select “More.” Continue scrolling down until you find “Trash” and select it. Select the emails you want to empty from the trash. If you wish to select the entire page, click the arrow button in the top left and click “All.” If you wish to permanently empty all emails from your trash, select “All,” then click “Select all conversations” at the center of the top of your screen. Click “Delete forever” next to the arrow button in the top left. You will be asked to confirm your deletion. If you are certain, click “Empty Trash now” or “OK.”

How to recover emails on Gmail

If you move emails to the trash, then change your mind about deleting them, Google allows users to recover their emails from the trash folder.

Google advises users to follow these steps:

Navigate to the Gmail website: mail.google.com. On the left side of the page, under your “Inbox,” scroll down until you see the “More” button. Select “More.” Continue scrolling down until you find “Trash” and select it. Select the emails you want to recover from the trash. If you wish to select the entire page, click the arrow button in the top left and click “All.” If you wish to recover all emails from your trash, select “All,” then click “Select all conversations” at the center of the top of your screen. Click the “Move to” icon. The icon, a folder with an arrow inside it, is six icons to the right of the arrow button. Choose what location you would like to move your trashed emails to.

