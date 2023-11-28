Looking for Computer and Technology Stocks? The Zacks Rank Can Help You Find Winners

Building a successful investment portfolio takes skill and hard work, no matter if you're a growth, value, income, or momentum-focused investor.

Should You Buy #1 (Strong Buy)-Ranked InterDigital (IDCC) for Your Portfolio?

InterDigital was upgraded to the Zacks Rank #1 list on November 28, 2023. The Zacks Rank is a unique stock-rating model that helps you take advantage of earnings estimate revision trends and provides a way to get into stocks highly sought after by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital, Inc. is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

For fiscal 2023, three analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased $1 to $8.91 per share. IDCC boasts an average earnings surprise of 170.7%.

Analysts are expecting earnings to grow 190.2% for the current fiscal year, with revenue forecasted to rise 19.7%.

Even more impressive, IDCC has gained in value over the past four weeks, up 33.7% compared to the S&P 500's gain of 10.7%.

With a #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, positive trend in earnings estimate revisions, and strong market momentum, InterDigital could be just the stock to help your portfolio generate returns that could fund your retirement, your kids' college tuition, or your short- and long-term savings goals.

