Looking for easy fall dessert recipes? Here's how to make apple cinnamon pop tarts at home
Pop tarts, those delightful pockets of sweet nostalgia, hold a special place in our hearts. We all know the joy of popping one in the toaster and savoring that warm, gooey filling. Bliss! But did you know that you can make your own perfectly flakey, flavor-filled pop tarts at home and cut out all those questionable ingredients found in the store-bought version at the same time?
That's right, homemade apple cinnamon pop tarts are not only a tasty way to start your day or satisfy your snack cravings, but they also come with the added bonus of complete control over the ingredients. What’s more, this simple recipe is so easy to master, that even the novice baker can whip up a batch with confidence. Here’s how to make your own delicious apple cinnamon pop tarts at home.
Watch the video above to learn how to make tasty apple cinnamon pop tarts at home.
How to make apple cinnamon pop tarts
Ingredients for Dough:
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 cup cold, unsalted butter
1 egg
Food processor
Instructions for Dough:
In a food processor, combine the flour, ground cinnamon, and cold, unsalted butter.
Pulse the ingredients until they form a crumbly mixture.
Gradually add 1/2 cup cold water, 1 tablespoon at a time, until the dough comes together.
Transfer the dough to a floured surface and roll it out to a thickness of 1/8 inch.
Cut the dough into rectangles using any household item as a template, such as an oatmeal packet.
Set the dough rectangles aside.
Ingredients for Filling:
1 small apple
Bowl
Grater
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions for Filling:
Grate a small apple finely over a bowl.
In the same bowl, mix grated apple, ground cinnamon, vanilla extract, brown sugar, and melted butter until well combined.
Ingredients for Frosting:
1 cup powdered sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons water
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions for Frosting:
In a bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, vanilla extract, water, and ground cinnamon until the frosting reaches a smooth consistency.
Assembly and Baking:
Place 1 tablespoon of the brown sugar filling onto half of the dough rectangles, leaving a 1/4-inch border around the edges.
Beat the egg and brush the corners and ends of the rectangles with egg wash.
Place the remaining empty rectangles on top of the ones with brown sugar filling and press the edges to seal.
Use the back of a fork to crimp the edges for a classic pop tart look.
Poke a few holes in the dough.
Brush the edges with egg wash.
Refrigerate for 1 hour or freeze for 20 minutes.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Bake the pop tarts for 15 to 20 minutes or until they are golden brown.
Allow them to cool completely before adding frosting.
Spread a thin layer of frosting over your pop tarts using a spoon.
Store the finished pop tarts in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Looking for fall desserts? Try our recipe for apple cinnamon pop tarts