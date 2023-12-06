Looking to make extra cash this season? 30 stores in Louisville hiring for the holidays

Are you looking to earn some extra cash this holiday season?

Plenty of major shopping centers around Louisville — including Mall St. Matthews, Jefferson Mall and Oxmoor Center — and other retailers are hiring for the holidays, ready and willing to bring hundreds of people on board to help with hectic holiday shopping.

The Courier Journal has rounded up a list of seasonal jobs, divided by mall and store to help speed up your search.

Seasonal jobs in Louisville

Oxmoor Center

Around Louisville

The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass

Mall St. Matthews

Jefferson Mall

Paddock Shops

Springhurst Towne Center

Seasonal jobs in Southern Indiana

More: 3 bourbons are being released this month, just in time for the holiday season

More: Who do you tip and how much? Here's everything to know about tipping during the holidays

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Seasonal jobs in Louisville: 30 stores hiring for the holidays