Looking a fun activity everyone can enjoy? New Somerset ceramic studio fits the mold

SOMERSET — Looking for something to do with the kids? Or maybe a fun destination for a mom's night out?

The kiln is fired up and waiting for locals to unleash their imagination at a new Somerset creative space that checks those boxes and more.

Ceramics Paint By U held its opening weekend earlier this month, and owner Colleen Porter is excited to add a splash of color at 950 County St.

Porter, a Fall River native who resettled in her hometown two years ago after living in Canada for 16 years, has always loved arts and crafts. She attended Southeastern Massachusetts University (now UMass Dartmouth) to be an art teacher, and is now pouring her love of art into this new venture.

"I just want to have a place where people can go and have fun," she said.

Colleen Porter displays some of the ready-to-paint pieces in her ceramics studio at 950 County St., Somerset, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Folks can drop in and pick a ceramic piece to paint in the studio, or take it with them to decorate at home.

All ceramic creations are pre-made in-house by Porter, who pours the molds and puts them in the kiln on site. Guests can then select one ready-to-paint piece off the shelf.

You name the design, and Porter is likely to have it on hand — with about 200 molds available to choose from. Ceramic pieces range from $5 to $25.

And if you don't happen to see what you are looking for, patrons can make a special request in advance for a particular design they prefer. Porter said she recently prepared a nativity scene for one patron, and currently the most popular pieces have been Christmas themed.

Colleen Porter sets up paint supplies in her Ceramics Paint by U studio at 950 County St., Somerset, on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023.

Bring the kids to ceramics on school vacation

Ceramics Paint by U is great for drop-in visits or a school vacation outing, and Porter hopes it will be a go-to for kids birthday parties as well as a unique activity for groups looking to relax and unwind with some adult-only time. Plans include adult painting sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights.

"People can go there quietly with a couple of girlfriends, sit down and paint with no kids around," said Porter.

Classes may eventually be added to the mix, but Porter said so far the main draw of her studio is "the ability to just sit, paint, gossip and talk with their friends."

Story continues

Right now, the studio has seats and tables for about 12 people, but there's still room to accommodate more, she said.

Where is Ceramics Paint by U in Somerset?

The studio space is hidden behind Cindy's Restaurant, with no visibility from the street, so right now Porter's goal is to draw attention to this crafty new Somerset spot so folks know where to find it. She's been spreading the word on social media, generating traffic to the studio's Facebook page, and offering folks a sneak peek on YouTube.

Ceramics Paint by U studio is located at 950 County St., Somerset.

"A lot of people are saying, 'oh, I should go,' so hopefully it will start getting busy," she said.

Ceramics Paint by U is open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. (5 to 8 p.m. by appointment only for adult paint sessions). It's also open Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit the Ceramics Paint by U Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Unleash your creativity at new Ceramics Paint By U studio in Somerset