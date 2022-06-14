Looking Glass Labs Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

The Company Has Recorded Over CAD 6.9 Million of Total Revenue for the Nine-Month Period Ended April 30, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that it has filed its unaudited financial results for the third quarterly period ending April 30, 2022, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at www.lgl.io or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Logo (NEO: NFTX, FRA: H1N) (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)

Financial Highlights (all amounts expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 6,925,008 as compared to CAD nil for the same period of the prior year, which was attributable to the receipt of proceeds from NFT sales, royalty income and consulting income; total revenues for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 116,320, as compared to CAD nil for the same period of the prior year, which was primarily due from the receipt of royalty income;

Total comprehensive loss for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 6,730,076, as compared to total comprehensive loss of CAD 38,967 reported for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to stock-based compensation of CAD 5,103,796 as well as significant marketing and development costs; total comprehensive loss for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 9,000,391, as compared to total comprehensive loss of CAD 11,043 reported for the same period of the prior year, primarily due to stock-based compensation of CAD 4,940,087 as well as significant marketing, office expenses and development costs;

Net loss per share for the three-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 0.08 on a basic shares outstanding basis, as compared to CAD nil for the same period of the prior year; net loss per share for the nine-month period ended April 30, 2022 was CAD 0.07 on a basic shares outstanding basis, as compared to CAD nil for the same period of the prior year; and

Total assets for the period ended April 30, 2022 increased to CAD 13,949,175 from CAD 2,442 for the audited period ending July 31, 2021, which was mainly attributable to changes in goodwill, intangible assets, digital assets and cash and cash equivalents.

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL said, "I am happy to report the Company's financial results of the third quarter of our 2022 fiscal year. We received passive revenue from royalties on our previously sold NFTs while focusing significant effort on the marketing of LGL's GenZeroes roadmap into the summer months." Mr. Banks added, "I am excited about the future of the Company and the projects that our talented team has under development. From NFT drops, to the live-action series, to our Overlords P2E game and ground-breaking client engagements, among other things, we have no shortage of avenues to demonstrate LGL's industry-leading capabilities."

Subsequent Highlighted Events (all amounts expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted)

Announcement of GenZeroes Roadmap Including NFT Drop (May 4, 2022) – The Company announced the release of the GenZeroes roadmap, which includes a series of broadcasts, launches and other events occurring into the summer months.

Dorian Banks Interviewed on Own the Moment Podcast (May 11, 2022) – The Company announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dorian Banks, had recorded an interview on the "Own the Moment" ("OTM") podcast for Own the Moment NFT, Inc., which was hosted by the founders of OTM, TJ Laessig and Justin Herzig, and was scheduled to be released on May 12, 2022

Presented at the HC Wainwright Conference Held in Miami (May 20, 2022) – The Company announced that Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer, would present virtually as part of the HC Wainwright Global Investment Conference that took place in Miami from May 23-26, 2022

Appointment of Ron Moravek to Strategic Advisory Board (June 1, 2022) – The Company announced that Ron Moravek had been appointed as a member of its Advisory Board. Mr. Moravek has over 25 years of experience in business development; is passionate about business and software innovation; and he specializes in video game industry design and development, online web platform technology, software development, mobile game development, free-to-play gaming systems and more.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

