U.S. markets open in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,218.00
    +49.25 (+1.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,954.00
    +352.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,443.00
    +176.00 (+1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,983.00
    +22.70 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    124.62
    +0.92 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    2,053.10
    +9.80 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    27.04
    +0.15 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.71
    -2.74 (-7.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3137
    +0.0039 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8120
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,178.06
    +3,395.96 (+8.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.86
    +79.36 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,076.25
    +112.14 (+1.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,717.53
    -73.42 (-0.30%)
     

Looking Glass Labs Engages with YellowBlocks as a Leading B2B Technology Gateway in the APAC Region

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • H1N.F
  • NFTX.NE
  • H1N.SG

The Collaboration will Facilitate the Commercial Development of Trans-Pacific Metaverse, NFT and P2E Opportunities While Accelerating LGL's APAC Web3 Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a collaborative arrangement (the "Arrangement") with YellowBlocks, a leading business-to-business gateway for emerging technology ecosystems in the Asia-Pacific Region ("APAC") that is based in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The YellowBlocks network spans over 40 countries and includes notable members in the start-up community, academia and government as well as private-sector entities including venture capitalists, accelerators and capital allocators.

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)
Looking Glass Labs Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)

Through the Arrangement, LGL expects to be matched with advisors, collaborators and potential new clients in various APAC markets. Inversely, the Arrangement positions LGL to become a potential gateway for existing metaverse and NFT players in Southeast Asia to enter the North American market.

The Company also anticipates that YellowBlocks will be instrumental in helping to recruit talented individuals in the Ho Chi Minh City area, to contribute to the global commercialization of its offerings. LGL recently announced that it will be opening an office in Vietnam in 2022 to complement its global headquarters in Canada. The Company is seeking to establish a presence throughout Southeast Asia where metaverse and NFT technologies have proven to be popular, particularly through play-to-earn ("P2E") games such as Axie Infinity, whose native token AXS currently has a market capitalization of more than USD 3 billion or approximately 1% of the total market capitalization of Ethereum.

More information about YellowBlocks can be accessed on its website by clicking the following link: https://yellowblocks.org/

Management Commentary

Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL said, "We are excited to work closely with YellowBlocks as the opening date of our Vietnam Web3 office approaches. We expect our expansion into Vietnam to be greatly improved by the knowledge, connections and acumen of a local liaison such as YellowBlocks. Their gateway platform will act as a connector between LGL and the local technology and start-up ecosystem in Southeast Asia. As the metaverse and NFTs continue to gain popularity worldwide, our objective is to keep pace with that growth in the world's best labour markets, of which Vietnam is definitely one of them. I believe that this relationship between LGL and YellowBlocks will be mutually beneficial, and potentially also for firms that cooperate with YellowBlocks and are looking to enter the North American market where we have established a strong market position."

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs is a digital platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive extended reality ("XR") metaverse design, and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next-generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which completely sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of $6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the Unreal 5 engine in 2022.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"
Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer
Twitter: @DorianBanks

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: as a result of the collaboration with YellowBlocks, the Company's expectations to be matched with advisors, collaborators and potential new clients in various Asian markets and to be positioned to become a potential gateway for existing metaverse and NFT players in Southeast Asia to enter the North American market; Yellowblock's ability to recruit talented individuals in the Ho Chi Minh City area to help grow the Company's operations in Asia; the Company's goal to become the leading digital studio specializing in NFT architecture, immersive metaverse design and virtual asset display monetization streams; and to build out a portfolio of perpetual NFT royalty streams through collaborations, accretive acquisitions and other arrangements, to potentially result in consistent, de-risked and passive revenue.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT and metaverse offerings by consumers; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's NFT and metaverse offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market; the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Any of these risks may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE Looking Glass Labs Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/09/c0847.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Social Media and Defense, Buys Gambling

    Asset manager Cathie Wood on Monday bought and sold a number of household names as the stock market tumbled.

  • Russian rouble ticks higher in little volume after stark losses

    The local market was closed for a public holiday, with currency trading expected to resume on Wednesday. The rouble has fallen more than 40% against the dollar since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from governments around the world. "The outlook for the rouble is highly uncertain at the moment," said William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Stabilizes Ahead of Biden's Executive Order on Crypto

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies traded lower on Monday alongside stocks. Analysts expect bitcoin's trading range between $28K and $69K could result in sharp price swings, eventually giving way to a recovery within two or three months.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

    Bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies on Wednesday after what appeared to be a prematurely published U.S. Treasury statement allayed market worries about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around digital assets. In a statement that briefly appeared on the Treasury website before it was taken down, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a still-pending executive order on virtual currencies from President Joe Biden "calls for a coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy (that) will support responsible innovation." The U.S. Treasury Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' emailed request for comment about the statement outside of business hours.

  • European stocks rally as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied at the start of trade on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Ruble Reopens With a Slump as Traders Price Increased Isolation

    (Bloomberg) -- The ruble slumped as local traders got their first chance this week to react to a raft of negative developments for Russia including curbs on oil exports, the nation’s key earner. Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy

  • Retail traders pile into energy stocks

    Retail traders aren’t just buying the dip on Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL). They’re also riding the upward wave on energy stocks - particularly small US companies.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Has Good Odds for EUA Approval, Says Analyst

    After several delays and setbacks, Novavax (NVAX) finally filed an EUA request for its Covid-19 vaccine with the FDA at the end of January. Given precedents and the company’s recent comments, Jefferies’ Roger Song thinks a decision is due shortly. “We see the decision as a near-term stock-moving catalyst, and high likelihood of positive outcome, providing upside potential to the current share price,” Song opined. That could come in handy right now. Like most of the market, the stock has retreate

  • Plug Power: Energy Crisis Puts Green Hydrogen in the Spotlight

    The US and its allies are still grappling with how to deal with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Given the West’s dependence on Russian crude oil and natural gas, Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer notes that energy has been “weaponized.” “We are seeing dramatic increases in energy prices,” said the 5-star analyst, who believes this will also put “pressure on the economics of green hydrogen.” That said, as Europe and the US mull over completely banning the import of Russian energy sources

  • Gundlach Warns U.S. Inflation May Hit 10%, Forcing Fed’s Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia, Fitch Sees ‘Imminent’ DefaultChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineU.S. inflation may approach 10% this year, accordin

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Corp. Plunged 15.1% Today

    What happened  Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) dropped as much as 15.1% in trading on Tuesday as its acquisition target, Truth Social, faces challenges.

  • Silver and Gold Explode. How High Can They Go?

    The run in commodities has been stunning. It's not just silver and gold feeling the love, but oil, wheat, aluminum, nickel, soybeans, corn and others. We've been in a supply-shocked super-cycle for this space and the bulls have reaped the rewards.

  • Palantir: Risks Mostly Priced In, Catalysts Yet to Emerge, Says Morgan Stanley

    Prior to the recent market meltdown, a case could be made that many stocks are simply overvalued. However, the selloff for some names has been nothing short of brutal and demands some reassessment. Take shares of Palantir (PLTR), for instance, which sit 70% below the all-time high reached at the start of 2021. The previous lofty valuation formed part of Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss’ bear case but the lowered multiple makes the stock a lot more palatable now. That was not the only concern for Wei

  • Why Alibaba Stock Lost 16% in February

    Shares of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) were sliding again last month as the Chinese tech giant posted a disappointing earnings report and continued to be impacted by global tensions and fears of China's regulatory crackdown. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, the stock finished February down 16%. Alibaba shares dipped in the first week of the month on speculation that SoftBank, the prolific investor, was going to sell its shares in the Chinese tech giant after Alibaba filed to issue 1 billion American depositary shares.