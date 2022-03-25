U.S. markets open in 5 hours 37 minutes

Looking Glass Labs to Present at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

·3 min read

The Company will Participate in the Event Being Held by Maxim Group and M-Vest that is Scheduled to Occur from March 28-30, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, March 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference (the "Conference") from March 28-30, hosted by Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim Group"). The Company will attend the Conference and present in a fireside chat format on March 30th from 10:30-11:00 AM Eastern Time in Track 2. The Conference is expected to provide the Company with significant networking and business development opportunities as well as allow it to communicate its strategy and business model to a variety of attendees.

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (NEO: NFTX, FRA: H1N) (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)

The Conference will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to interact with executives and institutional investors in a virtual manner. Investors will hear from leaders and executives from a wide range of sectors including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech and REITS, Gaming and Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology, Media, and Telecom. The Conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Group research analysts, with over 300 companies expected to be in attendance. The Conference is separated into three days, with each day broken down into two separate tracks.

For more information about the Conference please visit: https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference?utm_source=activecampaign&utm_medium=Email&utm_term=Banking&utm_content=invite&vgo_ee=gQJWUVKFZZ1xE1e%2BvAr6oNFAQtcGIE%2B98nSSsTrhP7o%3D.

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm with headquarters in New York City. Maxim Group provides a comprehensive variety of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.

Management Commentary

"It is a privilege to participate in the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference and the Company is looking forward to the chance to convey its story to attendees as well as learn from other presenting companies. The Conference is also an opportunity to build a stronger relationship with the Maxim Group, which we appreciate as LGL endeavours to expand its horizons beyond Canada and the APAC region into the United States," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer of LGL.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token ("NFT") architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales. HoK plans to launch a hyper-realistic metaverse built on the latest version of Unreal Engine in 2022.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks"
Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer
Twitter: @DorianBanks

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: the Company's goal to become the leading digital studio specializing in NFT architecture, immersive metaverse design and virtual asset display monetization streams; intention to build out a portfolio of perpetual NFT royalty streams through collaborations, accretive acquisitions and other arrangements, to potentially result in consistent, de-risked and passive revenue; and the near-term projects and future projects planned for the Development Division as referenced in this news release.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT market; and the availability of sufficient funding to carry out the Company's business development plans.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT and metaverse offerings by consumers; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's NFT and metaverse offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Any of these risks may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

SOURCE Looking Glass Labs Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/25/c9348.html

