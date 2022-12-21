U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,861.00
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,183.00
    +130.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,215.00
    +39.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.70
    +5.10 (+0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.60
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.14
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0626
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -1.18 (-5.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2152
    -0.0033 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7990
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,812.53
    +17.66 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.31
    +0.13 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,386.96
    +16.34 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Looking Glass Labs Recaps 2022 and Provides 2023 Outlook

·4 min read

The Company Continues to Leverage the Positive Momentum Gained in 2022 as it Keeps Developing the GenZeroes IP and Scaling its Metaverse Platform that is Being Designed to Drive Revenue via Adoption by Consumer-Facing Brands

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Looking Glass Labs Ltd. ("LGL" or the "Company") (NEO: NFTX) (AQSE: NFTX) (OTC: LGSLF) (FRA: H1N), a leading Web3 platform specializing in immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies, is pleased to provide a summary of its most significant achievements from throughout 2022. Additionally, management is providing its outlook for the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), for 2023.

Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (NEO: NFTX, FRA: H1N) (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)
Looking Glass Labs Ltd. (NEO: NFTX, FRA: H1N) (CNW Group/Looking Glass Labs Ltd.)

Outlook

2022 was a fascinating year in technology, but many investors can be forgiven for still having difficulty discerning the technology-based sectors on the bleeding edge of innovation. Despite LGL being an early mover in the metaverse space with its own set of notable achievements, the Company continues to evolve in an industry that is, so far, better known for other reasons. Ever since Facebook became Meta last October and then proceeded to invest another nearly US$15 billion into the metaverse, the industry has produced mixed results including but not limited to NFT darling, Yuga Labs, achieving a $4 billion valuation just under one year into its existence.

Looking ahead to 2023, LGL continues to be focused on building industry leading products that are firmly rooted in immediate consumer engagement with the continued development of the first live-action series, entitled GenZeroes, as well as its proprietary metaverse platform, Pocket Dimension, which is expected to come to market in the first quarter of 2023. These two flagship products are blurring the lines between familiar user experiences and Web3 technology applications to provide corporate and brand partners with new ways to engage their customers. LGL is actively pursuing partnerships with multiple major brands and organizations across the media, marketing, automotive and entertainment industries to leverage the improved engagement and monetization benefits for which the blockchain and Web3 have great potential.

2022 Highlights

LGL's most notable highlights from 2022 in chronological order include:

  • 3D modelling technology of HoK's NFT infrastructure became core to the development of the HAPEBEAST NFT collection by Digimental Studio that realized in excess of $100 million in secondary revenues1;

  • HoK partnered with Polygon Studios to scale and further develop key infrastructure solutions;

  • Received over CAD$2.5 million in Metaverse land sale proceeds in April 2022;

  • Produced and release the first-ever live action sci-fi series backed by NFTs;

  • Showcased HoK's GenZeroes Live-Action Series at Comic-Con International 2022; and

  • Launched Alpha Release of Pocket Dimension Metaverse Assets at the beginning of November.

Further information regarding the Company's news releases and accomplishments can be found here.

Management Commentary

"I am proud of the Company's accomplishments this year, thanks to the hard work and dedication of our entire enterprise including both LGL and HoK. Looking back, I am grateful for both our successes and our challenges as they have helped shape the Company that we have today," said Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer at LGL. "Going forward, our management team believes that there is currently more opportunity than ever in the metaverse industry. We intend to pursue significant contracts and important partnerships in 2023 as major global brands continue to announce Web3 initiatives," added Mr. Banks.

ABOUT LOOKING GLASS LABS

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Looking Glass Labs ("LGL") is a leading Web3 innovation platform specializing in consumer engagement applications to leverage immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies. Its leading brand, House of Kibaa ("HoK"), designs and curates a next generation metaverse for 3D assets, which allows functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments. HoK has successfully released digital assets to include GenZeroes, which sold out in just 37 minutes for total proceeds to LGL of CAD 6.2 million, in addition to a perpetual 5% royalty stream on secondary market sales.

To view LGL's current investor presentation, please visit https://www.lgl.io/investors
To join LGL's mailing list, please subscribe via the following link: https://www.lgl.io/contact-us.

On behalf of LOOKING GLASS LABS LTD.

"Dorian Banks
Dorian Banks, Chief Executive Officer 
Twitter: @DorianBanks

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: the continued development of Pocket Dimension, development of immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and blockchain monetization strategies,; pursuing partnerships to monetize blockchain and Web3 opportunities; and the near-term projects and future projects.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that: the Company could mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT market; the availability of sufficient funding to carry out the Company's business development plans; favourable market conditions; the ability of HoK to sell all or substantially all of its product offerings; the market acceptance for its products; and the ability to complete the development of Pocket Dimension in a timely manner.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the continued growth and adoption of NFT and metaverse offerings by the consumer market; the cost of developing and designing NFTs and metaverses is economically viable; the Company being able to attract and retain a sufficient workforce with desired skillsets to develop the Company's NFT and metaverse offerings; the availability of offerings provided by third-parties in the NFT, metaverse development and online gaming market to identify potential transactions; the increasing adoption of NFTs as a solution for various online gaming, entertainment and collectible uses; the Company having the ability to mitigate the risks associated with the blockchain and NFT industry; and the ability to compete with other businesses in the NFT, metaverse development, content creation and collectibles market.

Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that the Company's offerings are not accepted by the consumer, the risk that other competitors may offer similar digital offerings; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk that the Company may have negative operating cash flow and not enough capital to complete the development of any of its technologies; the risk that the Company may not be able to obtain additional financing as necessary; the risk that there may be increases in capital and operating costs; the risk that the NFT technology may be subject to fraud and other failures; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain that make the NFT solutions obsolete; risks relating to regulatory changes or actions which may impede the development or operation of the blockchain solutions; the risk that other competitors may release similar blockchain offerings; the potential future unviability of the NFT market in general; the volatile cost of the amount of computational effort required to execute specific operations on the blockchain, and other general risks involved in the blockchain solutions.

Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the Company's disclosure materials, including its reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and which can be obtained from www.sedar.com.

Any of these risks may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although the Company has attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. The Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

ENDNOTES:

  1. Neither LGL nor HoK received compensation for the development of HapeBeast nor secondary revenues from the collection.

SOURCE Looking Glass Labs Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/21/c1481.html

Recommended Stories

  • Goalie Alex Stalock returns to the Chicago Blackhawks after 1½ months in concussion protocol: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen to you’

    Chicago Blackhawks goalie Alex Stalock had never had a concussion before, but he thought he knew what to expect. “I didn’t,” he said. “I thought it was going to be five days, to be honest. That’s just your mind, how it works. I thought (it would be) a week, I’ll be right back, but unfortunately that wasn’t the case. And five days turned into whatever it may be.” Forty-eight days. That’s how ...

  • HRnetGroup's (SGX:CHZ) investors will be pleased with their respectable 48% return over the last three years

    By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But many of us dare to dream of bigger...

  • Bristol alumnus shares mental health journey to help others

    The 24-year-old reaches millions on social media sharing self-care advice.

  • Should You Be Adding Kontron (ETR:SANT) To Your Watchlist Today?

    The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even...

  • Investors in Enviro-Hub Holdings (SGX:L23) have made a solid return of 104% over the past three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • End of Japan COVID curbs triggers surge in visitors to near 1 million in November

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Visitor arrivals to Japan jumped to nearly 1 million in November, the first full month after the country scrapped COVID-19 curbs that effectively halted tourism for more than two years, data showed on Wednesday. The number of foreign visitors, for both tourism and business, rose to 934,500 last month, almost double the October figure, the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) said. "The demand for Japan out of North America is very strong right now," said Virgilio Russi, vice president of international sales for Air Canada, speaking Reuters in an interview before Wednesday's numbers were released.

  • Iran's foreign minister says he spoke to Saudi counterpart at Jordan conference

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday he spoke with his Saudi counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in Jordan the previous day, in what would be the highest level encounter between officials from the rival states since they cut ties in 2016. The Middle East's leading Shi'ite and Sunni Muslim powers, Saudi Arabia and Iran have been on opposing sides of conflicts across the region including in Syria and Yemen. Iraq has hosted five meetings between Saudi and Iranian officials since last year in a bid to ease tensions, the last of which was in April.

  • NBA legends explain why Boston Celtics alum Pete Maravich’s skills were unreal

    Dropping long-distance bombs well before Stephen Curry ever did -- and before the advent of the 3-point line -- Maravich could also sling flashy passes around the court with the sort of vision and craft rarely seen in the history of the league.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 12 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5

    In this article, we discuss 12 best affordable stocks to buy under $5. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Affordable Stocks to Buy Under $5. Third Point, a New York-based financial advisor, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter back in October, in which the fund highlighted its market […]

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • ‘Time to end this nightmare’: Analyst Dan Ives says Elon Musk will likely step down from Twitter as company is on track to lose roughly $4 billion

    Wedbush’s Dan Ives is celebrating the likely end of Elon Musk’s reign as Twitter CEO, arguing it was a “nightmare” for Tesla investors.

  • Stocks moving after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • Coinbase Stock Hits an All-Time Low. Where the Company Goes From Here.

    In December of 2021, crypto exchange Coinbase Global was about to cap a banner year: it had gone public with a valuation north of $85 billion and a $328 share price, raised over $3 billion through corporate bond offerings, and would ultimately take in $7.8 billion in annual revenue. Coinbase stock (ticker: COIN) dropped 9.1% last week, only to fall to a new all-time low of $34.51 on Monday, before closing at $35.17. As it has attempted to weather the crypto winter, Coinbase has been careful to distance itself from the likes of FTX and other crypto companies that have imploded recently, pointing to its identity as a Nasdaq-listed public company with audited financial statements.

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.