Looking for a High-Paying Entry-Level Job? Avoid Applying in These 5 States
Entry-level jobs are sometimes a necessity to build a career and climb the professional ladder. But salaries don’t fare the same everywhere in the country.
According to a Resume.io survey, on average, entry-level jobs in the U.S. pay just above $40,000 a year — below the $65,000 salary point that one in two Americans would find satisfactory.
But if you’re looking for high-paying entry level jobs, you might want to stay away from a few states, according to the survey, which calculated the percentage of local entry-level job listings that offered a salary above and below each state’s median hourly wages.
Hawaii
Hawaii: 33.9% of entry-level jobs pay above the state’s median hourly wages.
Median wage: $23.35 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
Massachusetts
Massachusetts: 39.6% of entry-level jobs pay above the state’s median hourly wages.
Median wage: $28.10 per hour.
Alaska
Alaska: 46.4% of entry-level jobs pay above the state’s median hourly wages.
Median wage: $25.00 per hour.
Michigan
Michigan: 46.5% of entry-level jobs pay above the state’s median hourly wages.
Median wage: $21.88 per hour.
New Hampshire
New Hampshire: 46.6% of entry-level jobs pay above the state’s median hourly wages.
Median wage: $23.04 per hour.
