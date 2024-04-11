Looking for a job with remote work or travel? Here’s what 5 open Kansas state jobs pay

If you’re on the job search, there’s one website you may want to take a look at.

The state of Kansas has more than 800 job openings listed on the portal, 33 of which are openings in Sedgwick County.

You can filter the state job portal by location, agency, listing type and more. The county with the most openings is Shawnee County with 273, while Labette County has 49 as of Wednesday.

Government jobs can provide good pay and strong benefits, while some even offer remote work possibilities. To help with your job search, we gathered five openings through the state of Kansas. Here’s a quick look.

Epidemiologist

(Position fully remote)

Agency: Department of Health and Environment

Pay: $25.59 to $28.27 an hour

Job qualifications: Successful applicants must have a master’s degree in public health or science.

Job description: This individual provides support to local health departments regarding investigations of disease cases and outbreaks, along with reporting and surveillance of diseases, data analysis and participating in public health training.

Protection specialist

(Remote work eligible)

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Pay: $47,025 unlicensed; $49,500 licensed

Job qualifications: Candidates must have a four-year degree in a related field of study.

Job description: This position has various responsibilities, including interviewing people making reports of suspected adult abuse, documenting interviews, making assessment decisions and more.

School food service consultant

(Work from home)

Agency: Department of Education

Pay: $26.46 an hour

Job qualifications: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with coursework in a relevant field and one year of work experience as a dietitian or similar consulting experience in a food program.

Job description: This person will provide oversight of child nutrition programs as assigned, including the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast program and the Special Milk program.

Certified weld inspector

(Can be based at Shawnee/Kansas City Regional Materials Office, Wichita Regional Materials Office or the Topeka Material Research Laboratory)

Agency: Department of Transportation

Pay: $56,118.40 to $60,327.30

Job qualifications: Applicants must have at least five years of experience as a certified weld inspector and have CWI (Certified Welding Inspector) and American Segmental Bridge Institute Grouting Training certification, both within six months of being hired.

Job description: This person will test, evaluate and sample material prior to being used in construction projects. The job involves travel to various plants and construction sites.

Local bridge engineer

(Can be located at any Kansas Department of Transportation area in the state)

Agency: Department of Transportation

Pay: $84,926 to $86,964.80

Job qualifications: Successful applicants must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering.

Job description: This position has various responsibilities regarding federally funded projects, including oversight and coordination of designs.