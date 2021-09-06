U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.57
    -0.72 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.00
    -4.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3843
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7900
    +0.0980 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,696.68
    +1,834.50 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,351.33
    +53.60 (+4.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,663.33
    +535.22 (+1.84%)
     

Looking for Labor Day Sales on Cameras? We Found Some of the Best

Chris Gampat

Rebates are currently in place with lots of camera manufacturers. And we found some of the best. check these out! You’re bound to find something that you’ll like. The Sony rebates are expiring soon. Then there are Olympus rebates. Don’t forget about the Panasonic rebates. Finally, there’s an extension on some of the Fujifilm rebates. So get the XT3 while you can!

Sony (Available until September 12th 2021)

Olympus (Available until October 3rd 2021)

Panasonic

Fujifilm (Available until September 26th)

