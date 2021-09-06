Looking for Labor Day Sales on Cameras? We Found Some of the Best

TechCrunch

This week, we're talking about something that's a little bit more impactful on the current state of the web -- Apple's NeuralHash kerfuffle. In the past month, Apple did something it generally has done an exceptional job avoiding -- the company made what seemed to be an entirely unforced error. In early August -- seemingly out of nowhere** -- the company announced that by the end of the year they would be rolling out a technology called NeuralHash that actively scanned the libraries of all iCloud Photos users, seeking out image hashes that matched known images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).