Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,956.25
    +27.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,641.00
    +16.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,611.00
    +174.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.16
    +0.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    2,072.00
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.26
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0875
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8630
    -0.1040 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    13.88
    -0.47 (-3.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2745
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4270
    +0.0140 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,983.86
    +942.57 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.16
    -8.41 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,265.58
    +254.12 (+0.71%)
     

Looking for work? Las Cruces community college offers free job search tool

Elizabeth Tucker, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·1 min read

Feb. 1—Doña Ana Community College has announced a new tool aimed at helping alumni search for jobs, and employers find workers.

The new service, called Career Coach, offers students and alumni a place to search for jobs, take interest assessments, find career options, internships, educational programs and more, a news release said.

The website, provided by DACC's Workforce Development and Career Readiness, also has a résumé builder, a list of current job openings in Las Cruces and a SkillsMatch section, which matches opportunities to a person's skills based on an assessment.

In addition to the website launch, the community college will also host Career Coach 101 Community Event for students and members of the public from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the DACC Workforce Center, at 2345 E. Nevada, in Las Cruces. Participants will have the opportunity to meet employers and learn about jobs, internships and DACC's readiness programs.

Advertisement