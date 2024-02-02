Looking for work? Las Cruces community college offers free job search tool

Feb. 1—Doña Ana Community College has announced a new tool aimed at helping alumni search for jobs, and employers find workers.

The new service, called Career Coach, offers students and alumni a place to search for jobs, take interest assessments, find career options, internships, educational programs and more, a news release said.

The website, provided by DACC's Workforce Development and Career Readiness, also has a résumé builder, a list of current job openings in Las Cruces and a SkillsMatch section, which matches opportunities to a person's skills based on an assessment.

In addition to the website launch, the community college will also host Career Coach 101 Community Event for students and members of the public from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7 at the DACC Workforce Center, at 2345 E. Nevada, in Las Cruces. Participants will have the opportunity to meet employers and learn about jobs, internships and DACC's readiness programs.