Looking for your next DIY craft? Old Town Fort Collins now has a make-your-own candle shop

Kathryn Hutson has always been a DIYer, making "all kinds of stuff," including pouring candles as a hobby while designing and making jewelry as an independent contractor for Angie Star Jewelry.

A friend reached out about a small space opening in Old Town Square as a potential shop for her creations. "There are so many great jewelry stores in the area, I was trying to go in a different direction," Hutson said. "My girlfriends and I are always looking for an experience-based activity. We love girls' night."

It's no surprise, then, that Hutson opened burn. Candle Bar, a pour-your-own candle bar in Old Town Square, in early February. The store, which seats about four, combined her candle-making expertise with an experiential business.

Kelly Burch finishes pouring her wax during a candle-making class at burn. Candle Bar in Fort Collins on Friday, March 1.

Candlemakers can choose from among dozens of containers — Hutson calls them vessels — and more than 40 fragrances to create an individualized candle from soy wax. Hutson said the soy wax is more sustainable and burns more slowly, so it lasts longer.

The experience, which costs between $25 and $45 depending on the size of the vessel, takes about 45 minutes to melt, mix and pour and another hour or two to set. The store uses pure cotton wicks that have a clean burn, Hutson said. She recommends her classes pour their candles, then do some shopping or grab a meal and come back to pick up their finished product.

"It's all about keeping the correct temperatures," Hutson said. If the wax is not at the right temperature, it can lead to rough surfaces and cratering. "It took me months to get the perfect recipe," she said.

Ashley Medlin waits for her wax temperature to hit 120 degrees during a candle-making class at burn. Candle Bar in Fort Collins on Friday, March 1.

Hutson opened her shop just before Valentine's Day and saw a lot of date-night customers. Since then, it's been more friends' nights. But business has been steady with people finding the store as they walk around Old Town Square. The location is where she wanted to be, situated next to Ben & Jerry's and Style Curated, also a new niche shop.

Hutson also sells vessels and premade candles — including a signature collection — and hopes to sell jewelry once a month.

The size of the shop "makes it more intimate," she said. "It's more like a one-on-one experience."

Kathryn Hutson interacts with her clients during a candle-making class at burn. Candle Bar in Fort Collins on Friday, March 1.

Hutson, who has a degree in apparel merchandising from Oklahoma State, moved to Northern Colorado with her husband three years ago. "We moved without visiting and now we're never going to leave," she said.

Opening her very first storefront "was scary," she said. "I made the decision and signed a lease within a couple days. It was the biggest impulse purchase of my life."

She doesn't see the DIY craze fading any time soon and hopes burn. Candle Bar will be welcomed as a part of the offerings in Fort Collins that include places like Pinot's Palette and Board and Brush.

There are no better people than people in Fort Collins, she said. "They always want to help out."

The National Candle Association estimates U.S. retail sales of candles are more than $3 billion a year.

Interested?

burn. Candle Bar is located at 1 Old Town Square, Suite 104C, and open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Hutson, who works the shop by herself, hopes to expand her hours by summer and possibly hire some additional help.

For more information, visit www.burncandlebar.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins things to do: Make your own candle at this new shop