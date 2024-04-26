Looking for a remote job in Washington state? These nine pay six figures & are hiring now

Remote jobs offer a level of flexibility that a lot of people look for these days. But sometimes companies reserve their higher-paying positions for in-person roles.

If you like the flexibility that remote work offers but don’t want to sacrifice pay, we found nine remote jobs in Washington state that don’t ask you to show up in person.

Manager, Transactions – LevelTen Energy

  • Description: Serve as an expert on renewable energy and the energy market. Facilitate renewable energy agreements through LevelTen’s marketplace. Collaborate with other LevelTen departments to enhance customer experience.

  • Qualifications: Five years of experience working with renewable energy or sustainability advisory, understanding of power purchase agreements, familiarity with energy market.

  • Salary: $140,000-$160,000 a year

Senior Manager Operations, Procure to Pay – Starbucks

  • Description: Manage Starbucks’s master data team, which feeds data into other data systems across the company. Set goals for the team, create plans to execute those goals and a method of measuring the team’s performance.

  • Qualifications: Five to ten years of experience working with master data systems, data quality management, and managing a team.

  • Salary: $135,300-$211,600 a year

Customer Account Manager, Military – Nestlé USA

  • Description: Manage Nestlé’s military accounts, build and maintain relationships with clients, create proposals for deals that meet customer’s needs, negotiate deals, work with other departments to create new sales initiatives. While the job is remote, it does require travel.

  • Qualifications: Bachelors degree, four or more years of experience selling to the military, three or more years of national program management and contract negotiation experience.

  • Salary: $130,000-$180,000 a year

Architectural Sales Manager – The Garland Company

  • Description: Find potential new customers for Garland’s building envelope and roofing products in architecture and engineering fields. Pursue leads, provide product demonstrations and close sales. Even after sales are finalized, offer products to existing customers, provide customer service.

  • Qualifications: High school diploma (further degree preferred), some sales experience, proficiency with Microsoft Office. Ability to communicate effectively with clients and co-workers, ability to stand for long periods of time, punctuality.

  • Salary: 125,000 a year

Business Systems Lead, Anaplan – Starbucks

  • Description: Manage a three to five person team to help lead Starbucks’s use of Anaplan software. Help implement the system, from design and testing to maintenance. Serve as an expert in the system, run user workshops, participate in security initiatives.

  • Qualifications: Three to five years of experience with Anaplan or similar system (SAP, Hyperion), advanced experience with data collection and analysis, proficiency with Excel and Database Design, experience with Application Lifecycle Management.

  • Salary: $106,900-$189,000 a year

Account Director – Vicarious

  • Description: Serve as a pivotal client liaison, lead strategic sessions, manage ongoing relations and advise clients on meeting business objectives.

  • Qualifications: Five years of experience in agency, consulting or client services in the technology industry, proven expertise in running business and commercial models, portfolio management and business planning, various financial management skills, experience in managing multiple complex projects, and advanced communication, engagement and influencing skills.

  • Salary: $100,000-$110,000 a year

Regional Manager – Kiddie Academy

  • Description: Work with all levels of the corporate team while providing high-level educational and operational analysis and support franchise owners and management staff, in business and marketing planning, and establishing educational programs and training programs.

  • Qualifications: Two years of franchise consulting experience OR multi-unit child care facility management, plus a Bachelor’s or graduate degree in early childhood education, business management or a related field. High experience level in sales, marketing, business management, financial analysis, regulatory agencies, presentations and training. Ability to travel regularly and excellent communication skills.

  • Salary: $100,000-$110,000 a year

Intermediate Sales Executive – VersaFile

  • Description: Grow content, business process and automation software and services business, leading clients and consultants. Identify business opportunities, maintain relationships and collaborate with executives to maximize business potential.

  • Qualifications: English fluency with excellent communication skills, specifically among high-level decision makers. Ability to absorb new technology concepts and explain them in business terms, to work independently and be a high-energy self-starter. Preferred five years of experience in sales or business development and a degree in a technology related field.

  • Salary: $120,000-$150,000 a year

Regional Sales Manager – Alkira

  • Description: Develop and implement a sales strategy that meets company goals through working deals, understanding the market, demonstrations and target platform demos and leveraging support. Guide prospects through trials, communicate the value of Alkira in the marketplace and meet revenue targets while managing large deals and providing feedback.

  • Qualifications: Three years in technology sales (preferable in a SaaS business environment, experience selling to and working with top line management, and in building and managing a sales territory. Plus excellent communications skills, strong passion for sales and skills using Salesforce, Excel and PowerPoint.

  • Salary: $135,000-$175,000 a year

