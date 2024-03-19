Looking for a rental? These are five of the best towns for renters in North Jersey

Rental prices are on the rise yet again, and with New Jersey being the most densely populated state in the nation, North Jersey renters might find it difficult to find an affordable place that they can call their own.

While there's really nowhere in North Jersey that is technically "affordable," some towns that have lower rents and more availability.

If you're looking to rent in North Jersey and need to know what towns you might be able to get a better bang for your buck, here are five North Jersey towns that are good options for renters.

Clifton

Located within 20 miles of New York City, Clifton is a city in Passaic County and is one of the best North Jersey areas for renters because of its easy commute and comparably affordable prices.

Clifton is an ideal town for renters who work in New York City. The 192 NJ Transit bus line offers direct access to Midtown. Additionally, Clifton has a train station that provides service via the Main Line. Commuters can take this line to New York City after transferring in Secaucus, or can travel to nearby Montclair and take a train directly into New York City from one of its six train stations.

Clifton also has an abundance of rental opportunities at a variety of price points, so you're likely going to find something that fits both your living needs and your budget. The city currently has rentals available starting at $1,550 for a studio apartment, up to $4,900 a month for a four-bedroom, two bathroom home and $5,000 for a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

The city also has many amenities — the Clifton Arts Center, Brighton Asylum and Main Memorial Park — and food options, like The Hot Grill, Rutt's Hut, Bohemian Bistro, Spuntino and The Barrow House. It is also close to the cultural scenes of areas like Passaic and Montclair.

Hackensack

Hackensack is a Bergen County city that has undergone a lot of redevelopment in recent years, offering more rental units and amenities for renters.

Another renter-friendly town for those who need easy access to New York City, Hackensack is located just about 18 miles from Midtown. Commuters can take one of the many bus lines that run right into New York City. Hackensack also has two train stations — one on Essex Street and one on Anderson Street — which makes for an easier commute to New York City via a transfer at Secaucus.

As for rentals, Hackensack has studio and one-bedroom apartments available starting at at $1,500, as well as high-end, luxury rentals available for anywhere from $4,500 to $4,900 for three-bedroom units.

Hackensack also has a vibrant downtown area with a variety of restaurants, coffee shops and unique local businesses. There are also staples like the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, Hackensack Brewing, ChitChat Diner and White Manna within the city's borders.

Bloomfield

Located in Essex County, Bloomfield is another commuter-friendly town with an abundance of culture and access to more budget-friendly renting options.

Bloomfield is about 20 miles from New York City. Commuters living here can take one of the NJ Transit bus lines, or get on the Montclair-Boonton NJ Transit line, which takes you directly to Penn Station.

Bloomfield has a ton of different apartment options for a variety of different prices. Available rental units ranges from about $1,500 for one-bedroom apartments to as much as $4,600 for a five-bedroom home.

In the area known as Bloomfield Center, the town has restaurants like 7 Doors Down Ramen Company, Anthony's Cheesecake and Restaurant, Blue Steel Pizza Company and Amai Ice Cream. Bloomfield is also located just about ten minutes from the cultural hub of downtown Montclair, so renters have access to all of those restaurants, bars and small businesses as well.

Parsippany−Troy Hills

Parsippany−Troy Hills is centrally located in Morris County. The suburb is within commuting distance of New York City — though a bit more distant, about 30 miles away — but is also a great option for renters who work in North Jersey.

The town has a variety of units available for renters. This ranges from one-bedroom apartments for $1,590 to as much as about $6,000 for a four-bedroom house.

Parsippany−Troy Hills is a bit bare in terms of amenities besides some businesses for shopping, but the town is located about ten minutes from both Denville and Morristown. Each of these towns offer downtown areas filled with restaurants, bars and small businesses.

Newton

If you don't mind being tucked away in the Western-most area of North Jersey, Newton is a great location for renters.

While this is not the ideal town for renters who need to have an easy daily commute to New York City and major areas in Bergen County, Newton is a good spot for those who work in other North Jersey areas. The town is also centrally located among major North Jersey attractions, including Kittatinny Valley State Park, Angry Erik Brewing, Newton Theatre and Sterling Hill Mining Museum. It is also about 30 minutes from Lake Hopatcong.

When it comes to pricing, Newton has rentals available starting at about $1,500 for a one-bedroom apartment to as much from $2,100 to $2,675 for a two-bedroom unit.

