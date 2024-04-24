Looking for a six-figure job in Charlotte? Here are $100k salary jobs available right now

Economists predict a grim future for the job market, but there is hope for those seeking new career opportunities.

The unemployment rate rose from 3.4% in April to 3.8% in May, but the 303,000 jobs were added last month, Business Insider reported.

If you’re looking for a job in Charlotte, there are currently nearly 70 job openings for city positions, and some of those positions pay upwards of six figures.

New city employees also receive various benefits, including paid vacation, paid sick leave, medical and life insurance coverage, and more.

Here is a list of city agencies with open positions paying up to $100,000 or more annually.

Finance

The City of Charlotte’s Finance Department seeks an assistant debt manager to ensure city debt payments are made on a timely basis, coordinate the process of obtaining reimbursement of city funds from debt proceeds and develop annual debt-related budgets.

The maximum salary for the position is $103,443, according to the job listing.

Experience: Applicants must have a bachelors’ degree and five years of related experience, or a master’s degree and three years of relevant experience.

Business Inclusion

The City of Charlotte Business Inclusion Office (CBI) is seeking a manager to enhance the department’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts in city contracting.

The position will be responsible for supporting collaborative efforts with stakeholders to advance DEI in city spending and providing leadership support with directing and enhancing key CBI initiatives.

The maximum salary for the position is $116,000, according to the job listing.

Experience: A bachelor’s degree in business administration, public administration, law, public policy or a related field and five years of experience are required for the position.

Storm Water Services

The City of Charlotte’s Storm Water Services department is looking for an senior engineering project manager to implement a comprehensive administrative process of a citywide ordinance requiring construction of stormwater control measures and work closely with staff, department leaders, the Stormwater Advisory Committee and Unified Development Ordinance Board of Adjustment in recommending and formulating text amendments to stormwater ordinances.

The department is also seeking a senior engineer to manage consultant contracts and provide technical expertise and guidance for storm drainage improvement projects.

The maximum salary for both positions is $116,000, according to the job listings.

Experience: Both positions require a bachelor’s degree in engineering and five years of related experience.

Charlotte Area Transit System

The Charlotte Area Transit System seeks a senior engineer to prepare plans, specifications, reports, cost estimates, requests for proposals and bid documents for contract awards. The position will also be responsible for providing technical assistance in the review of development plans.

The maximum salary for the position is $103,443, according to the job listing.

Experience: Applicants must have a bachelors’ degree and five years of related experience, and be registered as a North Carolina Professional Engineer or registered as a PE in another state with ability to receive reciprocity within six months.

Innovation & Technology

The City of Charlotte Area Innovation & Technology Department seeks a senior react developer to focus on front-end web applications, back-end APIs and mobile apps, and design, develop, and maintain code objects using JavaScript, React.js, React Native, and other technologies as necessary for projects.

The maximum salary for the position is $114,045 according to the job listing.

Experience: Applicants must have a high school diploma and seven years of experience, an associate’s degree and five years of experience, a bachelor’s degree and three years of experience or a master’s degree and one year of experience.

