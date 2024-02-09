Looking to spend local? Here are 11 Black-owned businesses in Phoenix you can support

The population growth in the Valley has seen nearly 800,000 people move to cities like Phoenix and others in Maricopa County, including 70,000 Black residents who have moved between 2010 and 2020.

With people also comes commerce and entrepreneurs seeking to establish businesses.

The State of Black Arizona and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) published their third State of Black Business Report surveying the growth of the Black business community. This study has been conducted annually since 2021.

Approximately 1,200 Black-owned businesses around Arizona have been identified, most of which can be found using a database created by the community organization Blax Friday.

What is a Black-owned business?

Though at face value, the term can be self-explanatory, Black-owned means owned by an individual or group of Black or African American individuals. However, terms like Black-founded can add a layer of complexity to understanding what it means to support Black businesses. The Federal Government has guidelines provided by the Small Business Administration that facilitate the participation of Minority-Owned Businesses in bidding for government contracts. The key qualifier being that at least 51 percent of the business is owned by one or more individuals who identify as ethnic minorities.

The Pew Research Center found that despite the growth of businesses majority-owned by Black people, they only account for 3% of all firms that can be classified by race and ethnicity in 2020. Pulling data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Annual Business Survey, it is estimated that there are 140,918 firms with majority Black or African American ownership.

As February marks Black History Month, we compiled a list of businesses across the Valley that Republic readers can support. Here are some of those establishments:

Early Bird Vegan and Trash Panda Vegan

Head Chef and Owner, Krystal Harris, opened Early Bird Vegan in south Phoenix in November 2020, focusing on bringing better, healthier food options to the community. Trash Panda Vegan is a sister concept food truck.

Info: 1712 E Broadway Road, Unit 3, Phoenix. 602-612-3578. https://earlybirdvegan.com.

Grassrootz Bookstore and Juice Bar

Grassrootz is a Black and worker-owned bookstore in the Eastlake Park neighborhood.

Info: Noon-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. 1145 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 480-442-0293. https://grassrootzbookstore.com.

Black Theatre Troupe

Katherine Mason, an official in the city of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, founded the Black Theatre Troup on Sep. 14, 1970. It is the oldest African American theater in the Southwest, with the 2021-22 season marking its 51st.

Info: 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix. 602-258-8128. https://www.blacktheatretroupe.org.

Cool Vybz Jamaican Restaurant

This Jamaican food spot is family-owned and operated in North Phoenix.

Info: 340 W. Northern Ave., Phoenix. 602-601-5731. https://coolvybz-jamaican-restaurant.business.site.

Archwood Exchange

Started in 2017, the Exchange is a marketplace for small Black-owned businesses. They host and organize events like the Buy Black Marketplace in downtown Phoenix.

Info: 1145 E. Washington St., Phoenix. https://archwoodexchange.com.

Mr Wonderful's Chicken & Waffles

Mr. Wonderful brings a mix of Cleveland and Southern flavors to Valley residents. The best way to keep up with where Mr. Wonderful's food truck is by checking their Facebook.

Info: 502-329-1885. Facebook page.

Get Sassy Beauty Supply

Established in 2009, this Black-owned beauty store claims it can "help you find your sassy!" They offer a selection of wigs, skincare accessories and barber supplies and more.

1368 N. Arizona Ave., #102, Chandler. 480-917-0014. https://getsassybeauty.com

Caribbean Cuisine

According to their Yelp page, Caribbean Cuisine offers "real island taste in the valley of the sun" with dishes like Curry Goat, Oxtail and others.

6031 N. 67th Ave., Glendale. 623-476-2401. https://menupages.com/caribbean-cuisine/6031-n-67th-ave-glendale.

Randizzle's Food Truck

Football star Ryan Gatewood had a dream to open up his own food spot. Randizzle's is that dream come to life. The food truck specializes in bringing gourmet burgers and tacos to the people. The best way to find the truck is through the food truck's Instagram account.

Info: 480-326-4435. https://randizzlesfoodtruck.com.

Straw and Wool

The business was founded in 2020 by Owner Henry Dickerson and focuses on selling classic hats.

Info: 610 E. Roosevelt St., Phoenix. 602-888-4761. https://strawandwool.com

Honey Bear’s BBQ

Owner, chef and pitmaster Mark Smith has been serving the Valley for more than 35 years.

Info: 2824 N. Central Ave., Phoenix; 5012 E. Van Buren St., Phoenix. 602-702-3060. honeybearsbbq.com

