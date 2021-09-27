U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.06
    -6.42 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,935.33
    +137.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,967.27
    -80.42 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,282.85
    +34.78 (+1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.39
    +1.41 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.00
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.25 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1705
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4770
    +0.0170 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9900
    +0.3050 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,007.25
    -134.92 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,065.48
    -36.04 (-3.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,240.06
    -8.75 (-0.03%)
     

Looking for Vintage Lenses from the 90s? We Found a Bunch at Great Prices!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

The 90s are back! These lenses were made in the 1990s and have all the character and render that you’re craving for your camera. Of course, these lenses are fantastic for anyone shooting film or that wants a vintage look. Of course, they’re all designed for SLR film cameras. With that said, lots of these mounts went on to get new life as DSLR cameras. So they’re easily adaptable to your mirrorless camera if you choose. But that’s not all! The Rare Camera store has listings on a bunch of fantastic cameras. Take a look with us!

Welcome to the Rare Camera Store: a joint initiative of The Phoblographer and the wonderful folks at Blue Moon Camera. Check out things like the Minolta Beer Can! We work to bring you some of the coolest and rarest items for a great price.

Take a look at this listing of cool gear:

  • Minolta 70-210mm f4 (Beer Can Lens) $100

  • Nikon 14mm f2.8: $950

  • Canon 100mm f2.8 Macro Non-L: $450

  • Canon 100mm f2: $425

  • Nikon 35-70mm f2.8: $375

  • Nikon 24-120mm f3.5-5.6 D: $135

  • Canon EOS 10s: $90

  • Nikon N6006: $70

  • Olympus IS-1: $60

  • Minolta 50mm f1.7 AF: $50

  • Nikon N65: $50

Recommended Stories

  • Five days left to save $100 on passes to TC Sessions: SaaS 2021

    With just one month to go before TC Sessions: SaaS 2021, the early-bird pass is living on borrowed time — five days to be precise. TC Sessions are known for their focused, deep dives into a specific tech sector, and this is our first time turning the spotlight on SaaS. The game is changing and expanding rapidly, and it’s the perfect time to examine where the next generation of SaaS startups is headed and what they’re creating.

  • Wow! Your Camera Takes Such Great Pictures. It’s Amazing!

    If you've clicked on this headline, then you've probably heard this line before in some way or another. Your camera takes such great pictures. But the truth is that everyone else's camera takes such crappy photos. With that said, I think that camera manufacturers have a huge problem. Everyone is delighted with their mediocre photos because they don't want to bring around a dedicated camera. Sure, folks who care about photography will buy a dedicated camera. But most people don't need an excellen

  • 'Life is Strange: Remastered Collection' will arrive on February 1st, 2022

    Square Enix initially planned to release the bundle this week.

  • TikTok now has 1 billion monthly users

    TikTok has reached the coveted 1 billion monthly active user mark.

  • Why Is the Leica M6 so Popular? Is It Overhyped?

    Speaking personally as an owner of one, you'll take my Leica M6 from my cold, dead hands. And even then, you'll need to have a boss fight with my ghost for it. The Leica M6 is a fantastic camera that lots of photographers love. It's incredibly popular among film shooters. A few years ago, photographers would've said that the Leica M4-P would've been Leica's most popular camera ever. But arguably speaking, the Leica M6 is that much better. I've owned one for years now. Is it the perfect Leica M c

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

    Stock buyers should consider newly public Vizio Holding which completed “upfront” advertising negotiations with more than $100 million in commitments, up fourfold from last year. Enter the dongle: Cheap, small devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast, along with Apple TV set-top boxes, gave old sets sleek operating systems and provided access to Netflix and more. Only 7% of time spent watching a Vizio (VZIO) set isn’t spent on Vizio’s own operating system.

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • EOS, Stellar’s Lumen, and Tron’s TRX – Daily Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish end to the week on Sunday, the majors would need to revisit Sunday’s highs to avoid another day in the red.

  • Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots

    More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services. Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-tells-delivery-ride-hailing-firms-better-protect-workers-2021-09-10 for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost" for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    After a mixed day for the majors on Sunday, avoiding the day’s pivot levels would be key to supporting a bullish start to the week.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – September 27th, 2021

    It’s been a bullish start to the week. Steering clear of the week’s pivot levels would support a recovery of last week’s losses and more…

  • iPhone 13: Apple says it is aware of issue with how new phone works with Watch – and says fix is coming

    Apple says it is aware of an issue that stops the new iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch working properly together – and is working on a fix. The new iPhones were released on Friday and some users quickly found a small problem with the device: it was unable to take advantage of a recent, small feature that makes life easier as people continue to wear masks indoors. The tool, introduced in April, allows users to unlock their iPhone with their Apple Watch.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Eye $47,000 Levels. Avoiding sub-$43,000 Would Be Key, However.

    It’s been a broadly bullish start to the week for the majors. Bitcoin would need to avoid sub-$43,000, however, to support a run at the day’s major resistance levels.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 27th, 2021

    After a bearish week for the majors, Bitcoin would need to move back through to $43,500 levels to support a bullish start to the week.