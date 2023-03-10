LookinLA Ranks No. 60 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region

LookinLA has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, securing the No. 60 spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / LookinLA, a full-service growth marketing agency, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region by Inc. Magazine. With a two-year positive revenue growth of over 50%, LookinLA has secured the No. 60 spot on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. This prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies covers Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. It represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy that generate sustainable growth and jobs.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region," said Ali Payani, CEO of LookinLA. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to providing our clients with the best marketing and sales services. We will continue striving for excellence and exceeding our client's expectations."

LookinLA is a full-service growth marketing agency based in Los Angeles specializing in a wide range of marketing and sales services for B2B and B2C companies. The agency provides comprehensive solutions, including marketing strategy and audit, branding, website development, social media marketing, SEO, PPC advertising, and more. The team at LookinLA is dedicated to helping clients stay ahead of the competition and providing innovative solutions that exceed their expectations every time.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list demonstrate a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, the private companies on this list had an average growth rate of 559 percent and added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy in 2021 alone. Companies based in Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, had the highest growth rates overall.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting Feb. 28, 2023. The achievement by LookinLA shows that the company is positively impacting the growth of the Pacific region's economy and is poised for continued success in the years to come.

