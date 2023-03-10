U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,900.25
    -19.75 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,119.00
    -140.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,958.00
    -49.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.30
    -11.90 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.41
    -0.31 (-0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    20.08
    -0.09 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    -0.0510 (-1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    22.61
    +3.50 (+18.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1918
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6430
    +0.4810 (+0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,081.13
    -1,701.09 (-7.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.44
    -37.81 (-7.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,879.98
    -49.94 (-0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,271.58
    -351.57 (-1.23%)
     

LookinLA Ranks No. 60 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific List for Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Pacific Region

LookinLA
·2 min read

LookinLA has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region, securing the No. 60 spot on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / LookinLA, a full-service growth marketing agency, has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region by Inc. Magazine. With a two-year positive revenue growth of over 50%, LookinLA has secured the No. 60 spot on the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list. This prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies covers Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. It represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific economy that generate sustainable growth and jobs.

LookinLA Ranks No. 60 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list
LookinLA Ranks No. 60 on Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pacific region," said Ali Payani, CEO of LookinLA. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to providing our clients with the best marketing and sales services. We will continue striving for excellence and exceeding our client's expectations."

LookinLA is a full-service growth marketing agency based in Los Angeles specializing in a wide range of marketing and sales services for B2B and B2C companies. The agency provides comprehensive solutions, including marketing strategy and audit, branding, website development, social media marketing, SEO, PPC advertising, and more. The team at LookinLA is dedicated to helping clients stay ahead of the competition and providing innovative solutions that exceed their expectations every time.

The companies on the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list demonstrate a remarkable growth rate across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2019 and 2021, the private companies on this list had an average growth rate of 559 percent and added 14,536 jobs and $4.6 billion to the Pacific region's economy in 2021 alone. Companies based in Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, had the highest growth rates overall.

The complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting Feb. 28, 2023. The achievement by LookinLA shows that the company is positively impacting the growth of the Pacific region's economy and is poised for continued success in the years to come.

Looking to grow your business and stay ahead in marketing and sales? LookinLA offers a wide range of solutions to help you achieve your goals. As a fast-growing company with a proven track record of success, LookinLA is the perfect partner to help you grow your business. Check out LookinLA.com to learn more.

Contact Information
Miles Fargo
Sr. Account Manager
info@lookinla.com
7472017711

SOURCE: LookinLA

.
.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743087/LookinLA-Ranks-No-60-on-Inc-5000-Regionals-Pacific-List-for-Fastest-Growing-Private-Companies-in-the-Pacific-Region

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.

  • ASML, China customers haunted by uncertainty on new Dutch chip export rules

    The Dutch government has not yet defined crucial aspects of new restrictions on chip-technology exports to China including whether ASML Holding NV can service chip-printing machines the company has already sold in the country. Schreinmacher's remarks highlight that, while the plan announced by the Dutch on Wednesday puts the Netherlands in broad alignment with U.S. goals of undermining China's ability to make cutting-edge chips, ASML and its Chinese customers still do not know exactly how it will affect their businesses. The Dutch firm, Europe's largest technology by market capitalization, had 14% of its sales in China in 2022 and has sold more than 8 billion euros ($8.46 billion) worth of chip lithography equipment in China over the past decade.

  • We are in our 50s, living in California, and have $2 million in retirement savings. We want someone to tell us whether we can feasibly retire — what’s our best bet there?

    House is paid off, kid’s education also largely paid off, roughly $2 million in retirement savings plus sizable other assets/non-retirement savings. Answer: Many advisers offer a retirement readiness consultation for a fee — though how this will look and what it will cost will vary. You may want to look for a certified financial planner who works on a per-project basis, using sites like LetsMakeAPlan.org, Garrett Planning Network or XY Planning Network.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever.

  • JPMorgan Is Cutting Ties With Crypto Exchange Gemini: Source

    U.S. banking giant JPMorgan (JPM) is ending its banking relationship with Gemini, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, according to a person familiar with the situation. Back in early 2020, JPMorgan took on Gemini and U.S.-listed exchange Coinbase as customers, the Wall Street Journal reported. Coinbase's banking relationship with JPMorgan remains intact, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based exchange confirmed.

  • How to withdraw retirement funds: Learn 9 smart ways

    Here’s how to keep your savings from getting eaten up by taxes and other costly tax traps.

  • I Overcontributed to My 401(k). What Do I Do Now?

    Did you just find out that you overcontributed your 401(k) plan? If you act quickly, you can minimize the damage. But if you wait, the tax bill and inconveniences will multiply. So if you've overcontributed to your 401(k), the plan … Continue reading → The post What to Do When You Overcontribute to Your 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Can I Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably?

    To figure out if $1.5 million is enough for retirement, you'll need to factor in Social Security, pension and other income, as well as fixed and variable costs. For instance, your lifestyle and how long you will live in retirement … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire on $1.5 Million Comfortably? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • Investor Reveals Google, Meta's Questionable Hiring Practices

    Investor and technology executive Keith Rabois has some harsh words for the hiring practices of technology firms. Rabois, chief executive of Open Store and general partner of venture capital firm Founders Fund, says there are thousand of employees at Meta and Alphabet that were brought on to boost hiring for the sake of company vanity.

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • JPMorgan Sues Former Executive Jes Staley Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties

    The bank’s lawsuit revealed that former executive Jes Staley has been accused of sexual assault. The move allows JPMorgan to argue he should pay damages if the bank is held responsible.

  • The return to the office once seemed inevitable. A new study shows companies are already reversing course

    Return-to-office mandates are the exception, not the rule. It’s likely that 2023 will see more employees working remotely, not less.

  • My Company Forced Me to Retire. What Should I Do?

    Retirement isn't always planned. For most people, reaching retirement age means finishing a lifetime of hard work. They have saved up enough to rest and enjoy their days without a daily grind. That isn't always the case though. Occasionally someone … Continue reading → The post How to Handle a Forced Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JP Morgan is suing a former executive over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

    JP Morgan is suing former private banking head Jes Staley over his ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

  • JPMorgan sues former banker Staley over Jeffrey Epstein ties

    JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Jes Staley, its former private banking head and later Barclays Plc's chief executive, accusing him of entangling it with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and saying Staley himself had been accused of sexual assault. The largest U.S. bank filed two complaints on Wednesday night in Manhattan federal court, where it is also defending against lawsuits by the U.S. Virgin Islands and a unnamed woman, Jane Doe 1, who say JPMorgan aided in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client.

  • Silvergate Bank 'Had to Be Perfect' but Now Pays a Heavy Price: Strategist

    But because they weren’t, the industry now is likely to have a difficult time attracting traditional firms into the crypto banking industry, Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research LLC, says.

  • Warren Buffett Adds More Occidental Petroleum

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway added to its already large Occidental Petroleum stake over the past trading sessions, a regulatory filing revealed Tuesday evening.